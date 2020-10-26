techAU.Tesla Podcast – Episode 001 – K10 with FSD beta

Tesla is one of the most interesting companies on the planet right now. With so arms to the business and so many announcements, often we need to discuss things in detail and while writing is great, many of you want to watch.

Introducing the very first episode of techAU.Tesla a podcast dedicated to Tesla and over the weeks, months and years ahead, we’ll have plenty of fun covering the events of this very unique company.

In Episode 001, I’m joined by Kristen aka K10 (@Kristennetten) who is one of the lucky few in the world to have early access to the Full Self Driving beta and the founder of the Third Row Podcast.

During the episode, we talk about Kristen’s experience with FSD and generally chat about Tesla as a company and their autonomy efforts and impact on the industry, enjoy!