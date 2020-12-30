techAU.Tesla Podcast – Episode 002 – Holiday Update (2020.48.26)

In the second episode of the techAU.Tesla podcast, we take a look at Tesla’s latest 2020.48.26 software update. In the 2020 Holiday update, there’s some controversial new features like Boombox, along with a major UI overhaul.

The new 60/40 split between driving visualisations and maps/camera etc, is clearly in preparation for the delivery of Full Self Driving, when FSD owners will be doing a lot less driving and having the car show you it understand the world around you, gives you and your passengers comfort that the car has it under control.

This does raise the question about what happens to those who can’t afford or don’t want the FSD package.

Thankfully after some early feedback, Elon Musk has already confirmed on Twitter that the interface will offer some alternative layouts.

For more Tesla news, check out our Tesla Hub at https://techAU.com.au/tesla

Chapters

00:00 – Intro

00:21 – New UI Refresh

04:03 – 3x new games

07:10 – New Release Notes

7:50 – Scheduled Departure (charging)

8:53 – Hands-on drive (driving visualisations with FSD)

13:59 – Boombox (external speaker sounds)

The update also included a change to how available superchargers were represented on the map which is not included in the video.

Now we look forward to V11 which should arrive in the first quarter of 2021.