Telstra beats Optus to launch SMS via Starlink, send text messages from virtually anywhere in Australia

Telstra has officially launched its satellite-to-mobile messaging service, a first for Australia. This new service allows customers to send and receive text messages even when they are outside of the normal mobile network coverage.

Despite Optus being listed in the initial launch partners when SpaceX announced Starlink to Cell services, Telstra has beaten them to market.

The first generation of Starlink’s Low-Earth Orbit Satellites were modest in size, and required a dish to receive the signal on Earth. Now with the larger latest generation Satellites, a regular Smartphone is able to send and receive information, in this case, SMS text messages.

This partnership between Telstra and SpaceX, utilising the Starlink Direct to Cell satellite, effectively means you can travel anywhere across the big beautiful lands of Australia and with a view to the sky, you’ll be able to send and receive SMS messages with your friends, family or colleagues.

It is important to remember this is a new technology and currently only supports text messaging, so there’s no teams messaging, sharing images on social media, browsing the web or video streaming, however that may come in the future.

“Being able to send or receive a text message from an outdoor location that is beyond the range of our mobile network is a significant step forward and reinforces our commitment to pioneer new connectivity options for Australians.



Today’s launch follows months of testing and many trials with our engineers and employees who have been using the technology right across Australia, including in some of our most remote locations, to check it is working as it should.”

How it works

When your compatible phone detects that it is outside of Telstra’s mobile network, it will automatically search for a satellite connection. We’ll have to try it out see if there’s any battery life consequences for seeking this network, as there was with poor 4G/5G connectivity.

The great news is, using it is easy, just go outside, with a clear line of sight to the sky and you’ll see Telstra SpaceX with a Satellite icon in the top bar to indicate you are connected via Starlink.

The service is available across mainland Australia and Tasmania, with the exception of the Australian Radio Quiet Zone in Western Australia and remote offshore territories. Once connected to a Starlink satellite, you can send and receive SMS messages.

What you will need

1. Device – Telstra are initially launching the service to customers with a device from the Samsung Galaxy S25 series device. Naturally that leaves a lot of the mobile population asking when their device will be supported.

While I don’t have a full list, I can confirm that Telstra has been working with Apple and Google, to get the latest iPhones and Pixel devices supported in the near future.

2. Updates – You’ll also need the latest software updates installed.

3. Plan – Finally, you’ll need a Telstra Upfront Mobile plan. This sounds way more complicated than it actually is. Effectively all modern Telstra plans are Upfront Mobile plans and this includes personal and small-business plans expect medium, large and Government entities to attract a fee for the service.

I confirmed with Telstra that as of today, only post-paid services are supported, pre-paid is currently not supported.

What to expect

Telstra has done a mountain of testing ahead of this launch and advises that while an SMS will often send instantly, other times it can take a few minutes to send or receive – they are traveling to space and back, so that’s understandable.

This service is a game-changer for those who live, work, or travel in remote areas, especially in relation people’s safety. This could literally be the difference between life and death, in the event the worst happens and you didn’t have a signal. Whether you are a farmer in a paddock, a hiker on a remote trail, or a road-tripper with a flat tyre, you will now have a way to stay in touch.

It is crucial to note that Telstra Satellite Messaging is not a substitute for an emergency service, as you cannot text Triple Zero directly. Telstra still wants to remind you, it’s always a good idea to have a backup plan and take necessary precautions when travelling in remote regions.

The rollout to all eligible customers is expected to be completed over the coming weeks.

More details at https://telstra.com.au/