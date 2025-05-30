Telstra gets speed boost thanks to Ericsson’s new 5G triple-band FDD Massive MIMO radio

Telstra and Ericsson have announced the deployment of a new, world-first 5G radio. The AIR 3284 is a triple-band Massive MIMO radio designed to deliver a significant upgrade in network coverage and performance.

This new hardware is a cornerstone of Telstra’s four-year network transformation plan. It aims to tackle network congestion and improve speeds for customers by more intelligently managing the available spectrum.

The AIR 3284 is the first of its kind to integrate three mid-band FDD spectrum bands into a single unit. This allows for a smaller physical footprint while delivering a major boost to network capabilities.

“This deployment is a milestone not only for Telstra, but for the telecom industry. By integrating Massive MIMO into three critical FDD bands, we’re delivering a future-ready radio that will help Telstra set new benchmarks in speed, experience, and network intelligence.” Ludvig Landgren, Head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand.

AIR 3284 Features

192 antenna elements

1800, 2100 and 2600 MHz, full instantaneous bandwidth

47 kg

eCPRI – packet fronthaul

Passive cooling – no fans, less maintenance

Open RAN prepared

Boosted Downlink Capacity

The new radio promises up to twice the downlink capacity, meaning faster downloads and smoother streaming for users.

Supercharged Uplink

With up to three times more uplink capacity, users will see a critical boost for livestreaming, social media uploads, and cloud applications.

Smarter Beamforming

The technology enables smarter, more precise beamforming which steers signals directly to users, resulting in stronger quality and better performance at the edge of cells.

For customers in both metro and regional areas, this upgrade translates to faster speeds and a more reliable experience, even indoors. The improved uplink is particularly important for content creators and emerging technologies like extended reality (XR).

“This radio delivers a new level of performance across our network. Whether you’re running business-critical applications, gaming on the go, uploading content, or simply making a call, Telstra customers will see and feel the difference.” Ash Hunter, Telstra’s Acting Executive of Wireless Engineering

The deployment is already live in suburbs of Brisbane and is set to expand to Melbourne soon. By combining Telstra’s spectrum assets in the 1800MHz, 2100MHz, and 2600MHz bands, the new radio promises to deliver a better 5G experience across the country.

For more information, head to https://www.ericsson.com/en/portfolio/networks/ericsson-radio-system/radios/air-3284