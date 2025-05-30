Telstra gets speed boost thanks to Ericsson’s new 5G triple-band FDD Massive MIMO radio

Telstra and Ericsson have announced the deployment of a new, world-first 5G radio. The AIR 3284 is a triple-band Massive MIMO radio designed to deliver a significant upgrade in network coverage and performance.
This new hardware is a cornerstone of Telstra’s four-year network transformation plan. It aims to tackle network congestion and improve speeds for customers by more intelligently managing the available spectrum.
The AIR 3284 is the first of its kind to integrate three mid-band FDD spectrum bands into a single unit. This allows for a smaller physical footprint while delivering a major boost to network capabilities.
AIR 3284 Features
- 192 antenna elements
- 1800, 2100 and 2600 MHz, full instantaneous bandwidth
- 47 kg
- eCPRI – packet fronthaul
- Passive cooling – no fans, less maintenance
- Open RAN prepared
Boosted Downlink Capacity
The new radio promises up to twice the downlink capacity, meaning faster downloads and smoother streaming for users.
Supercharged Uplink
With up to three times more uplink capacity, users will see a critical boost for livestreaming, social media uploads, and cloud applications.
Smarter Beamforming
The technology enables smarter, more precise beamforming which steers signals directly to users, resulting in stronger quality and better performance at the edge of cells.
For customers in both metro and regional areas, this upgrade translates to faster speeds and a more reliable experience, even indoors. The improved uplink is particularly important for content creators and emerging technologies like extended reality (XR).
The deployment is already live in suburbs of Brisbane and is set to expand to Melbourne soon. By combining Telstra’s spectrum assets in the 1800MHz, 2100MHz, and 2600MHz bands, the new radio promises to deliver a better 5G experience across the country.
For more information, head to https://www.ericsson.com/en/portfolio/networks/ericsson-radio-system/radios/air-3284