Telstra is paying the phone bills for our volunteer firefighters

This afternoon, Telstra CEO, Andy Penn announced that the company was picking up the cost of firefighting heroes. Australia’s East Coast (where a majority of the population lives) is currently being impacted by some of the worst bushfires on record.

Despite only being 1 month into Summer, the fires have claimed lives, properties and the smoke is now so bad, it’s reaching New Zealand.

It is impossible to thank our firefighters enough, they often put themselves in danger to save others. As a really kind gesture to the volunteer firefighters, Telstra has announced they will cover the mobile phone bills over the December and January months. The mobiles bills of paid firefighters are already paid for by the state-based fire authorities.

This is pretty great to see a kind gesture from a company like Telstra who is often seen as a large enterprise, but at the heart of any big organisation, are people.

Telstra are not immune to the fires in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania, or the ACT, they likely have staff, friends and family who are impacted by the fires.

At a time where the fires are so severe, so vast, this feels like a great thing to do and probably makes a fairly insignificant impact on the bottom line. Telstra says they want to do this to show their thanks to firefighters for their efforts in helping keep communities safe.

If you are a volunteer firefighter, contact Telstra on 13 22 03 when convenient to register for the free calls over December and January.

Meanwhile, assistance packages are available to customers in the bushfire affected areas of New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia.

As you can appreciate, utilities that we depend on, like power, internet and phone service, are regularly impacted in fire-affected areas. Telstra says they are currently working with emergency services personnel in Victoria and NSW to restore services as quickly as possible.

In some cases, adverse conditions and road closures are preventing Telstra staff from safely reaching some areas. Hundreds of Telstra employees are working closely with teams on the ground to support the response to these disasters, and ensure teams have access to areas of need as soon as they are deemed safe to enter, or under escort.

Customers who have had to evacuate their home, or have sadly lost their home due to the bushfires should also call 13 22 03 to register for the assistance package.