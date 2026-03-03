Telstra reveals AI-powered self-healing network at MWC 2026

At Mobile World Congress 2026, Telstra just announced a successful demonstration of an AI-enabled self-healing network capability that could change how we experience connectivity in Australia.

Working alongside heavy hitters like Red Hat, Dell Technologies, and Cisco, Telstra has proven that the dream of an autonomous network is no longer just a concept. This proof-of-concept shows a practical framework for a network that can essentially look after itself.

The demonstration took place within a live telco cloud environment. It focused on the network’s ability to autonomously detect and resolve unplanned infrastructure outages without human intervention.

Moving from hours to minutes

One of the most impressive stats from the announcement is the speed of recovery. During the trial, critical network applications were shifted to healthy hardware in just minutes.

Normally, identifying and fixing these kinds of infrastructure faults can take hours of manual work. By slashing that time down to minutes, Telstra is looking to significantly reduce the impact of outages on everyday users.

The result highlights how a multi-vendor AI native architecture can enable self-healing operations at scale. This is a big deal for a network as vast and complex as Telstra’s.

The power of collaboration

Building an autonomous network isn’t a solo mission. Telstra has leaned on the specific expertise of three major technology partners to make this happen.

Red Hat provides the cloud-native foundation using Red Hat OpenShift. They also bring AI-assisted operations to the table across various network workloads.

Dell Technologies handles the AI-ready on-premises cloud infrastructure. They have integrated the Dell Telecom Infrastructure Automation Suite to manage the underlying hardware layer.

Cisco rounds out the group by providing high-performance network fabrics. Their role involves real-time telemetry and AgenticOps capabilities through the Nexus One management plane.

Breaking down the vendor silos

In the past, one of the biggest headaches for telcos has been getting different vendor platforms to talk to each other. When a fault occurs, diagnosing it quickly is hard when data is trapped in separate “silos.”

Telstra has tackled this by adopting the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) framework. By using AI agents in the background, they have removed the traditional barriers between different tech stacks.

This setup gives Telstra’s teams a single, end-to-end view of the entire network. It even offers smart, context-aware recommendations to help engineers resolve faults faster if they do need to step in.

“By enabling the network to take action and resolve issues autonomously, we have proven a way to reduce the impact of network outages and keep Australians connected in smarter, more reliable ways.” David Aders, Executive, Core Networks, Telstra.

A blueprint for the future

This achievement isn’t just a one-off experiment. It is a core part of Telstra’s Connected Future 30 strategy and aligns with the Telstra Reference Architecture Model (TRAM).

TRAM acts as the company’s blueprint for how all technology should be designed and connected. It ensures that every new system or service is built in a consistent and future-ready way.

By embedding these agentic AI capabilities directly into the infrastructure, Telstra is preparing for a world where the network predicts and prevents issues before they happen. This includes optimising resource allocation across different vendors automatically.

“Together, these capabilities show the network can begin to manage, protect and optimise itself – reducing downtime, improving resilience and preparing Telstra for a future where the network dynamically and autonomously responds to customer intent and service needs.” David Aders, Executive, Core Networks, Telstra.

What this means for Australians

For the average user, this tech sits in the background, but the benefits are clear. A self-healing network means fewer dropped calls and less downtime for home internet and mobile data.

As we move toward a world filled with more IoT devices, autonomous vehicles, and real-time digital services, network reliability becomes a safety issue, not just a convenience. This move by Telstra suggests they are taking that responsibility seriously.

The collaboration with Red Hat, Dell, and Cisco shows that the industry is moving toward open, intelligent standards. It is a sophisticated approach to solving the age-old problem of network complexity.

Building the intelligent network

The underlying intelligence being built today will allow for even more advanced automation in the coming years. Telstra is essentially teaching its network how to observe and analyse its own health.

As these AI agents become more refined, we can expect the network to become increasingly adaptive. It won’t just react to failures; it will move resources around based on where demand is highest at any given moment.

This MWC announcement is a strong signal that Telstra intends to stay at the forefront of global telecommunications innovation. It is great to see Australian-led projects making waves on the international stage in Barcelona.

For more information, head to https://www.telstra.com.au