Telstra’s new Smart Model 3 offers Wi-Fi 6

Telstra today launched the new Telstra Smart Modem 3 with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless standard to give Australian households a better internet experience.

During testing, Telstra’s third-generation Smart Modem outperformed the modems of all major home internet competitors that were tested, delivering the fastest Wi-Fi speeds, strength and coverage.

“As Australia’s leading broadband provider, we’re driving industry innovation in our home broadband products. Our new modem delivers the fastest Wi-Fi, on more devices, in more parts – especially the furthest corners – of your house.” Telstra Group Executive for Consumer & Small Business, Michael Ackland

Powered by the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, the Smart Modem 3 delivers major security enhancements to help keep home wireless networks secure and automatic software updates to ensure the modem’s security protocols are kept up to date.

The Smart Modem 3 also leads in sustainability innovation. It is made from 80% recycled materials with 100% recycled packaging, which plays a significant role in Telstra’s commitment to reduce Scope 3 emissions to 50% by 2030.

With Telstra Smart Modems already powering the internet connection of more than two million Australian households, Telstra Smart Modem 3 customers will also benefit from 4G backup and other existing unique support features like SmartFix and Smart Troubleshooting.

“While nbn outages are inevitable, every day we see 50,000 Telstra customers saved from the pain of being disconnected from the internet as their Smart Modems switch over to 4G backup,” Telstra Group Executive for Consumer & Small Business, Michael Ackland

Already proactively fixing 15,000 services a month, SmartFix actively monitors internet performance, automatically trying to resolve any faults and will even organise an appointment with NBN Co if one is required. Telstra Smart Troubleshooting also helps customers easily diagnose Wi-Fi issues and offers troubleshooting suggestions within the My Telstra app.

“Since the start of the pandemic, nbn usage on our network has increased 30 per cent a year as many of us work and study at home. That’s put the spotlight firmly on broadband connectivity as an essential part of our lives. “While we continue to have the industry’s highest advertised typical evening speeds across the entire range of nbn speed tiers, it’s important for Australians to know that their modem also really matters,” Telstra Group Executive for Consumer & Small Business, Michael Ackland

The Telstra Smart Modem 3 is included at no extra cost for new Telstra nbn customers who stay connected for 24 months.