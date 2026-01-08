Tesla Australia and New Zealand level up with new 5-year unlimited kilometre warranty

Tesla has just dropped a massive update for the Australian and New Zealand markets that is sure to please anyone sitting on the fence about making the switch to electric. In a significant shift for the brand locally, Tesla has officially moved to a 5-year, unlimited-kilometre New Vehicle Limited Warranty.

This new coverage replaces the previous 4-year or 80,000km limit, bringing Tesla in line with, and in many cases ahead of, the broader Australian automotive market. For a brand that has always marched to the beat of its own drum, this move shows Tesla is listening to local consumer expectations.

The timing is also a win for recent buyers, as the warranty is being applied retrospectively to vehicles delivered from 1 January 2026. If you have recently taken delivery of a new Model 3 or Model Y, you have effectively just gained an extra year of peace of mind for free.

What is covered under the new 5-year warranty

The updated Basic Limited Vehicle Warranty is quite comprehensive and covers several critical areas of the vehicle ownership experience. This includes protection against corrosion, paint durability, and the various multimedia systems that make a Tesla what it is.

It is important to note that the “unlimited kilometre” aspect applies specifically to vehicles under normal use. This is a huge benefit for private owners who might do long-distance commutes or frequent road trips across our vast states.

For those using their Tesla for work, there is a slight variation in the terms to account for higher wear and tear. Commercial use vehicles are covered for 5 years or 150,000km, whichever comes first, which remains a very competitive offering for the segment.

Defining commercial use

Tesla has provided clear guidelines on what constitutes commercial use under these new warranty terms. This includes vehicles used for rideshare, taxi services, hire cars, rentals, or courier work at any point during the warranty period.

It also extends to driving schools, security vehicles, tour operators, and emergency services. Essentially, if the vehicle is being used in the course of business or trade, the 150,000km cap will apply.

This distinction is standard practice in the industry, but having the clarity upfront is great for business owners looking to add a Tesla to their fleet. It ensures there are no surprises down the road when it comes to service and support.

Battery and drive unit warranty remains a class leader

While the basic vehicle warranty has seen a significant boost, it is worth noting that the Battery and Drive Unit Limited Warranty remains unchanged. These components already had longer coverage periods, reflecting Tesla’s confidence in their core powertrain technology.

For the Model 3 and Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive variants, the battery and drive unit are covered for 8 years or 160,000km. This also comes with a guarantee of at least 70% battery capacity retention over that period.

If you opt for the Long Range or Performance models, that kilometre limit increases to 192,000km over the same 8-year period. This ensures that the most expensive and vital parts of the car are protected well into the vehicle’s life cycle.

A commitment to the Australian market

This announcement marks another milestone for Tesla in Australia, a journey that began back in 2011 with the original Roadster. Since then, the company has built a massive footprint of factory-owned stores, service centres, and body repair facilities.

Thom Drew, Country Director for Australia & New Zealand, highlighted how this move fits into the company’s broader strategy for the region. He noted that 2025 was already a big year with the launch of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) in the world’s first RHD market.

Tesla Australia & New Zealand is thrilled to pioneer Global Firsts that redefine the driving experience for our customers – such as launching Full Self-Driving (Supervised) in the world’s first RHD market in 2025, and now introducing a 5-year, unlimited kilometre new vehicle warranty for 2026. This update aligns with local market expectations and instils lasting confidence in Tesla ownership. Thom Drew, Country Director, Tesla Australia & New Zealand.

Roadside assistance and mobile tyre service

Along with the warranty, Tesla is emphasizing its 5-year Roadside Assistance program, which operates 24/7 across Australia. This is a crucial safety net for EV owners, particularly those who may be new to the ecosystem.

One of the standout features of this service is the Mobile Tyre Repair program. Tesla operates dedicated vans that can perform puncture repairs or full tyre replacements right at your location.

If a roadside repair isn’t possible, Tesla even offers a loaner wheel program. A technician will fit a temporary wheel so you can keep driving, while your damaged one is taken to a service centre for assessment.

Charging infrastructure continues to lead

The warranty news comes as Tesla continues to expand the largest global fast-charging network. In Australia, the Supercharger network is a key reason many choose Tesla over the competition.

Recent data shows that approximately 60% of these chargers are now open to non-Tesla electric vehicles in Australia. This move has helped support the wider EV community while maintaining a premium experience for Tesla owners.

A Supercharger can add up to 282 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes, depending on the model and conditions. Because charging above 80% is rarely necessary for daily trips, these stops are usually short and easy to manage.

Why this matters for Aussie EV adoption

For a long time, the 4-year warranty was one of the few points of criticism for Tesla when compared to legacy automakers. By moving to 5 years and removing the kilometre cap for private users, Tesla has removed a major barrier to entry.

It shows a level of maturity in the brand’s local operations and a willingness to adapt to what Australian buyers want. Peace of mind is a huge factor in car purchasing decisions, and this update delivers exactly that.

Whether you are looking at a Model 3 for the daily commute or a Model Y for the family, the proposition just got a whole lot stronger. It will be interesting to see if this move forces other premium brands to reconsider their own warranty structures.

For more information, head to https://www.tesla.com/en_au/support/vehicle-warranty