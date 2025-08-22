“Tesla Autopilot V14” is Tesla finally merging AP and FSD next month?

Elon Musk has dropped a potentially big piece of information today, announcing that Tesla Autopilot V14 will launch next month. While most read this as a repeat of the previously announced FSD V14 set to arrive in September, this terminology marks the first time Autopilot’s version number syncs up with Full Self-Driving (FSD).

This sparks excitement about a potential update to Tesla’s software for non-FSD owners.

Potential shift to end-to-end AI

For years, Tesla’s Autopilot has relied on an older codebase, lagging years behind FSD’s end-to-end neural network model. This change in phrasing to ‘Tesla Autopilot V14″ suggests a move to the base ADAS software offered in Tesla vehicles to leverage the same code that runs FSD, just with the features disabled.

If this is the case, what’s the practical experience or benefit to Tesla owners not willing or able to pay for the software upgrades?

By shifting to the more modern approach of an end-to-end model, Autopilot is likely to become far smoother in it’s driving operations and finally put an end to phantom braking that has been a common complaint, from owners. The AI model has been significantly improved in it’s ability to perceive the surrounding environment using computer vision, then applying the outputs in terms of vehicle controls to safely navigate the environment ahead.

The shift could also benefit other parts of the software stack, from smart summon, to autopark, to navigate on autopilot, making it smoother, more confident and more reliable, but still restricted in the same way.

For Tesla, the benefits are also big, finally being able to leave the human-written code behind, and focus simply on more training data and tweaks to the model weights to further improve performance.

Musk has said previously that FSD V14 will see the model parameter count to increase dramatically, 10x compared to V13. This will create a challenge for older Tesla vehicles running HW3 to cope with the larger model. Musk has previously committed to a hardware upgrade for those who have HW3 and have purchased FSD, but as yet, we don’t have a fixed timeline.

If Tesla does move Autopilot and FSD to the same Version 14 build, it’ll simply software lock features in the Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Package.

One interesting aspect to this and something I’d be keen to test, is the ability to engage the system on unmarked roads. This function arrived internationally as part of the FSD deployment, but technically this isn’t listed anywhere in the software upgrade featureset. FSD will allow the vehicle to navigate city streets, so while your car won’t take turns and automatically indicate without the FSD upgrade, there is a chance that Autopilot 14 could allow you to activate it on unmarked roads.

For those of us who regularly travel along unmarked roads, this would be a big benefit allowing the car to track to the road and align itself on to the left (in Australia). Currently you need at least 1 painted lane line to activate Autopilot and if you have AP activated and the lane lines end, the car actually does a decent job at holding the lane, this is likely to get a lot better.

One of the biggest hopes is that we’d see a phantom braking dramatically reduced, or even eliminated, as we don’t see many instances of this from the latest FSD V13 builds and V14 is expected to be superior by a big margin.

The announcement came in a casual reply on X, where Musk outlined upcoming milestones across his companies. He highlighted Starship’s next launch and Grok’s AI training, before adding the Autopilot news. This alignment suggests Tesla might finally bridge the gap between Autopilot and the more advanced FSD system.

“Tesla Autopilot V14 also next month.” Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla.

Australia continues to wait for FSD to be rolled out in Australia, despite the company having showed off videos of FSD (Supervised) operating in Melbourne and Sydney earlier in the year. Last month Tesla’s Country Director confirmed they were in the final stages of testing, but more than a month later, the software still hasn’t reached consumer vehicles.

It may be that Tesla are so close to V14 now that they’ve decided to wait until that release is available, before adding a new country.