Tesla brings the Semi, Roadster and Model Y to Shareholders meeting, a focus on the future

This morning at 7.30am AEST, Tesla CEO Elon Musk will take the stage at the Tesla Annual Shareholders meeting. It is expected we’ll hear a lot about the progress of Gigafactory 3 in China, as well as Tesla sales progress on Model 3.

Don’t be surprised to hear more about Tesla’s pricing adjustments of late, as well as the company’s progress on autonomous features in the form of Autopilot and FSD.

To make a real event of it, Tesla have brought a fleet of red vehicles, their Tesla Semi, the next gen Tesla Roadster and the unreleased Tesla Model Y to the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.

We all know red cars go faster right?

As attendees begin arriving at the event, there’s plenty of photos being shared online of these as yet unreleased vehicles. While the Model Y and Roadster both feature red paint, the Tesla Semi is matt red thanks to a wrap.

Tesla has brought their future products to events before, but never all 3 unreleased models like this. By bringing the cars of the future to the meeting with shareholders, Tesla is wanting to focus the attention on the bright future ahead and their strong lineup of vehicles. Delivering on aggressive timelines is always a challenge for the still, relatively young company but the wait is almost always worth it.

The Tesla Annual Shareholder’s Meeting will be streamed live on YouTube and we’ve embedded the stream below.

People are lining up for the shareholders meeting at 1:14pm. Roadster, Model Y and Semi are on display outside. pic.twitter.com/ZvJCFICqDq — Ray4️⃣Tesla⚡️ (@ray4tesla) June 11, 2019