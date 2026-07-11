TESLA Cybercab to start giving employees rides at Giga Texas

It feels like we’ve been talking about the future of autonomy for a long time, but things are getting real, fast.

Tesla cybercabs are in production and an increasing number of them have been showing up on drone footage of the factory carparks, or posts shared online from various tests across the US.

Tesla have released a new video today that shows the Cybercab in action, driving around their Gigafactory in Texas. The official Tesla account reposted the video on X, with the confirmation that Cybercab employees will get to ride in autonomous robotaxis, with no steering wheel, no pedals.

Cybercab employee rides at Giga Texas starting soon https://t.co/v6mfu5rqjH — Tesla (@Tesla) July 10, 2026

It is likely this is the announcement that was due during the week, that Lars Moravy, Vice President of Vehicle Engineering at Tesla, hinted at on a podcast (Brighter by Herbert). It seems the announcement was delayed by a few days, many thinking the release of the sustainability report was it, but no, it was certainly this.

While this isn’t full-scale roll out to city streets just yet, it’s another important step in the process. Tesla’s gigafactory is enormous, and getting from one end to another is not a short walk, it’s a destination, one the robotaxi will now help with.

What’s not known is how the cars will make their way around the factory. Will there be a custom map, similar to what we seen at the 10/10 event, or will the employees simply tap on the screen to drop a pin to set their destination.

We’ll also be keen to see just how many are running around, as having your expensive employees waiting for a ride won’t be desirable either.

Another couple of questions are around charging and cleaning. Eventually Cybercabs will use wireless charging, but that may not be in place at first, and where it is at a prototype scale, may not be available to support dozens of these running close to 24/7.

We have seen engineering samples be charged manually, at superchargers, so that is certainly possible, particularly given a couple of these plates are early numbers 003 and 007.

Regarding the cleaning challenge, Tesla will certainly be hoping employees do the right thing, but will likely use learning from the employee trial ot power the public approach.

This is an exciting development in the autonomous vehicle landscape and one we’ll be keen to monitor and report on, even from the other side of the world, in the hope that one day we see these vehicles available here to help with mobility and transport economics.

For more information, head to Tesla.