Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is a US$1,900 quad bike that does 10mph with 15 miles of range

Back November 22nd, 2019, Tesla unveiled the controversial Cybertruck. During the event, Tesla also revealed the Cyberquad, a 4 wheel quad bike that featured the same sharp angles as the truck. Since the launch event, Tesla hasn’t really said a thing about the quad, but many were expecting it to be an optional extra when the design studio goes live sometime in 2022.

Those of us who grabbed one of the 1:10 scale Cybertruck RC cars, got a physical version of the quad, but this afternoon Tesla fans were surprised when news spread of a kids-sized quad bike was made available in the US via the Tesla store.

The Cyberquad’s store page description reads:

Get ready for any adventure with the all-electric Cyberquad for Kids. Inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design, the four-wheel ATV features a full steel frame, cushioned seat and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars. Powered by a lithium-ion battery with up to 15 miles of range and a configurable top speed of 10 mph, Cyberquad for Kids is suitable for anyone 8-years old and up.

The FAQ reveals some additional info, including that the bike is recommended for kids 8 years and up. It offers 2 performance settings, 5mph and 10mph, with the ability to move in reverse up to 5mph.

The 36V Lithium-ion battery completely discharged, can take up to 5 hours to completely charge, so no Supercharging here, unfortunately.

As is the case with many other ride-on versions of Tesla products, the Cyberquad for kids is actually made by Radio Flyer, which actually provides some additional detail on their website.

High Performance Engineered to provide faster acceleration and better off-road performance with a max speed of 10 mph. The Flight Speed Li-Ion Battery technology provides 15+ miles of range and charges 3X faster than lead-acid batteries Authentic Design Inspired by the revolutionary Tesla Cybertruck, the Cyberquad for Kids was designed by Radio Flyer in collaboration with the Tesla Design Studio. This unique ATV design features cyber-punk inspired faceted body panels with LED light bars for the headlight and taillight just like the full-size Cyberquad design Precision Handling The variable speed thumb throttle gives total control to the rider from 0-10 mph, and the rear disc brake provides high-performance braking action. The aggressive tread on the rubber air-filled tires gives traction in all terrains for superior handling and maneuverability. Comfortable Ride The rear shock suspension system absorbs off-road bumps and is adjustable for different rider weights. The ergonomic vehicle design combined with a soft padded seat provides a comfortable ride. Sturdy Steel Frame The Cyberquad for Kids is built to last with a welded steel frame giving it the strength and durability to stand up to the roughest terrain and support a max rider weight of 150lbs. Rugged Air Tires From gravel to grass, the Cyberquad for Kids delivers ultimate traction on all kinds of off-road terrain. The bolted steel hub wheels with thick rubber air tires provide a soft ride over the roughest roads. The larger 16” diameter front tires cut its own path off road and provide better steering control while the wider 14” diameter rear tires provide better torque and traction for optimal performance. Parental Speed Control With two speed settings in the back, parents can set the max speed to either 5 mph or 10 mph. In the low setting, the rider has control of the speed from 0-5 mph with the thumb throttle. In the high setting, the rider has control of the speed from 0-10 mph. Performance Disc Brakes In addition to total control over the speed with the thumb throttle, the rider can activate a quick stopping action with the hand brake that activates the rear disc brake stopping both rear wheels.

While the design is fairly true to what we know and love from the Cyberquad, the performance is clearly restricted for the target audience of kids. The price however is a very adult one, at US $1,900 that correlates to A$2,674.99 before GST, so add another 10% and you’re at the best part of A$3,000 ($2,942).

While we’re used to paying a premium for electric vehicles, this one is substantial, with the price of a 125cc ICE quad bike that can support an adult, priced at less than A$1,000.

If you have the money to buy a Tri-motor Cybertruck, then you’ve also probably got the money to get your kid (or kids) a Cyberquad. The timing is a little unfortunate, with shipping beginning in 2-4 weeks, and are not guaranteed to arrive prior to the holidays (I’d say highly unlikely).

There’s a video at the end of the store page that features Tesla lead design Franz von Holzhausen. Despite the weight limit of 150 lbs (68kg), it does look technically possible for a full-sized adult to ride the Cyberquad for kids, but we’re still hoping the order page has the real thing available as a Cyber option.

There is a small clip in the video where Franz is riding the full-sized version of the Cyberquad which I expect is not the same one from the delivery event. Hopefully, that means testing is well underway.

Franz riding the full size Cyberquad with (maybe) his kids riding the mini Cyberquad! pic.twitter.com/G0na4QF2DG — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) December 2, 2021

Given the price of this potentially scaled kids version, I’d expect the unleashed adult version to have a bigger battery pack, more powerful motors and have a price tag potentially as high as US$15k.

Unfortunately for Tesla fans outside the US, your deep pockets are no good here, this is a strickly US-only item.