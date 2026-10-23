Tesla Cybertruck sadly won’t make it past the showroom in Australia

Love it or hate it, the Tesla Cybertruck is a unique vehicle. Today, Tesla officially confirmed that the Cybertruck will NOT be coming down under to Australian roads.

Aussie’s like Scott from NSW, managed to secure a reservation duirng a very limited window where these where open in Australia. Since then the page has remained on the AU website, and there’s a number of LHD models imported to Tesla showrooms, but it seems they won’t make it further than that.

No @tesla #Cybertruck for Australia, per an email from the company this morning.



(No, I probably wasn't going to buy one, but put a deposit down when they were announced years ago, just in case!) pic.twitter.com/iGsKWnVMb6 — Scott Phillips (@TMFScottP) October 22, 2026

Having seen it up close in July 2024, I went back with my daughter in July 2025 to get hands-on with the Cybertruck at Tesla’s Mulgrave location. I also seen it again in the South Australia store on January of 2026.

Each time I grew more fond of the design, as striking as it is, the truck was unlike anything else on the road. In terms of specs, the Cybertruck offers amazing performance and technology, but one question remained.. what about the price.

Shipping a large vehicle like the Cybertruck from America is expensive, so realistically it’d need to be made in Shanghai, China to have any chance at being competitve.

As good as the specs may be, the price is steep, compared to what people are used to paying for pumped up trucks (and utes). Once you get over $100k price in Australia, the volume of sales falls off a cliff and for what is planned to be a high-production volume vehicle, just wouldn’t make sense.

The 3 variants available are listed below, and these land at Australian price points that even the most loyal Tesla fan would struggle with (remember this is before GST, LCT and delivery fees).

Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive: $74,990 USD ≈ $107,235 AUD

$74,990 USD ≈ Premium All-Wheel Drive: $84,990 USD ≈ $121,535 AUD

$84,990 USD ≈ Cyberbeast: $99,990 USD ≈ $142,985 AUD

While Tesla didn’t offer an official reason for cancelling the RHD verison of the Cybertruck, it’s not likely to be due to challenges in complying with Australian Design Ruless, but rather than an absolute focus on robotaxi.. meaning those vehicle lines at Shanghai are likely to be Cybercab production lines that spit out tens or even hundreds thousands of cars per year, rather than a few thousand.

While this is dissapointing for potential owners, they did offer those who pre-ordered a refund of their deposit and offered 1 year of FSD free if they already owned a Tesla vehicle.

This leaves Australia with just 2 vehicle options from Tesla, the Model 3 and Model Y.

It’s a sad day for a Tesla fan, but sh*t happens sometimes.