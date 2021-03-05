Tesla Engage is a social network for Tesla fans to rally for clean energy causes. Replacing Forums March 15

Tesla Engage is a new subdomain of the Tesla site (engage.tesla.com) where those who have Tesla accounts can sign in, follow other users, like and comment and share content from Tesla’s public policy and Tesla Owner’s Clubs.

After signing up for an account, you complete your profile like any other social network. Discovery of other users is extremely limited right now, but if you know someone’s username, you can get to their profile and follow them.

You can follow techAU at – https://engage.tesla.com/users/techau

The tag line of the site is ‘Take actions on behalf of Tesla and the movement for cleaner energy below’. We also have some additional information about the reason Tesla Engage exists from Article 14 on the site.

Engage Tesla is a new platform for both Tesla’s public policy team and Tesla Owner’s Clubs. Its goal is to create a digital home base for all of our work, and make it easier for Tesla community members to learn what’s top of mind for us, take meaningful action, and stay in the loop. We hope you’ll join us in getting involved.

While the post went live on the 1st of January 2020, it seems the community has only really woken up to it now, and the ability to sign in is now open to all.

The most recent Article seems to be number 300, a post titled ‘Welcome to Tesla Engage, Atlanta‘.

We are a community of Tesla Owners committed to progressing Tesla’s mission of accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy through local events, meetups, and educating the Atlanta community. Founded in 2019, the Tesla Owners Club of Atlanta is officially recognized by Tesla. We are excited to welcome you to our club, and look forward to seeing you at future events!

Ordering a Tesla Model S, 3, X or Y

Please use our unique referral link for free Supercharging – https://ts.la/jason45054

This post also contains a second listing a Calendar of Events (currently empty).

Right now, the site doesn’t contain a news feed, or updates from other Tesla Engage users that you follower, but I’m sure that’s on the way.

You’ll also notice that profiles contain a ‘Points’. It’s not immediately clear what this is used for, but looks like it increments based on the number of likes and followers you have.

If you’re in the Tesla community, then you’re probably best to secure your username now.

If you’ve been a Tesla Forum user, Tesla has some important news for you. The following message is displayed at the top of forums.tesla.com.

Starting March 15th, Tesla Forums will become read only. To continue the conversation with the Tesla community visit engage.tesla.com.