Tesla finally producing Model 3 at scale, still long way to go

When Elon Musk revealed the Model 3 to the world, he knew then, the company’s first large-scale production car would be a massive challenge to produce the volume necessary to satisfy the sight-unseen 115,000 pre-orders.

Since the event, more details of the car have emerged and more orders have continued to roll in, with around 455,000 back in early August.

The ‘production hell’ as Musk described it, came true, with the company shipping just 260 Model 3s in the Q3 2017, falling well short of their target of 1,500 for September alone.

Looks like they are finishing off the year with a decent ability to product Model 3’s at volume. There’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel, with drone footage from the carpark of Tesla’s Fremont factory, which is littered with hundreds of Model 3’s being loaded on to trucks and delivered to customers.

It appears like a good mix of colours, red, white, black and all will have the long range battery. In 2018, the Model 3 will be offered in additional variants, like the Standard Battery, or an All-Wheel Drive option. Of course Tesla is planning on being a massive force globally, to do that, means shipping internationally. Deliveries of left-hand drive vehicles begin in the second half of 2018, while right-hand drive vehicles, like Australia won’t see the Model 3 until 2019.

The video was shot by Bradley White via Electrek