Tesla FSD Beta rolling out to Canada, officially expands beyond United States

The long, long wait is over for Canadian Tesla owners that have been waiting for Tesla’s FSD Beta expansion. Right now, the latest software update, 2022.4.5.20 (FSD Beta 10.11.1) is rolling out Beta participants and those in Canada that have completed the Safety Score and achieved a score of 100, are now getting the update.

For Canadians, the wait to get this update has been a long one with Elon Musk first mentioning a potential international expansion to the program, now many, many months ago. The public beta of FSD started in the US back in October of 2020.

By moving the software outside the launch country, it demonstrates that Tesla is comfortable enough and confident enough with the technology to surge the participant number not only past 60,000 in the US, but also to their neighbour.

While many road rules, markings and signage is similar in Canada, there are differences. This makes it really interesting to watch with respect to how well the software accommodates these differences.

From Australia, it’s also a really good data point to watch to enable a prediction as to when we may see FSD Beta arrive here. For those not familiar with the Beta, it enables the car’s autonomous software to control the vehicle on city streets, adding to the overtakes we’ve seen with Navigate on Autopilot.

While the early days of FSD Beta it was suggested that Norway would be near the top of the list of countries to expand to, but Musk recently suggested it could head to Europe later this year.