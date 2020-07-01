Tesla FSD now costs $10,100 in Australia, a $1,600 increase

As expected, the start of July has brought an increase to the price of Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) package. While Elon Musk had suggested the price rise would be around $1,000, it was fairly well understood that really referred to the US pricing.

Once you take US$1,000 and convert it to AUD, our rubbish exchange rate makes that A$1,446.87. If you add GST, that’d be A$1,591.557, so a rise of A$1,600, from the old price of A$8,500 is right on the money.

While FSD started at $7,100 in Australia, it’s now increased $3k since then and A$1,600 since yesterday (June 30th).

While the increased price of FSD is difficult for some to swallow given the car still can’t drive itself, it was already difficult for many who stretched financially to purchase a Tesla.

From data shared on the Tesla Model 3 Australia Facebook Group, most people who now own Model 3 in Australia, upgraded from a car worth less than half the value.

Despite the rise today, this isn’t the end of price rises. Musk has repeatedly said that the price of FSD will increase accordingly, as new functionality is added.

This new price now takes a fully spec’d Model 3 to A$128,965 (in VIC), which includes the Performance variant, the most expensive Red Multi-coat paint, white interior and the Full Self-Driving option.

Those who are disappointed at the price rise today, can’t say they weren’t warned and I tried to do a good job of letting everyone know it was coming.

While the website still includes ‘recognise and respond to traffic lights and stop signs’ as coming soon, a new software version, 2020.20.16.3 is rolling out now which enables the cars to proceed through green, while stopping at red lights or stop signs.

There’s still much work for Tesla to do before the end of the year, but as an owner of FSD, you get to watch that progress happen and experience it in your own car.

The next price rise is expected at the end of 2020 and if you want a car that drives itself, unfortunately, that’s not going to come cheap.