Tesla FSD (Supervised) adds Rome, Italy to the list of locations it can drive, waves at the iconic Colosseum

Tesla has once again showcased the impressive capabilities of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, this time navigating the historic and often chaotic streets of Rome.

A new video shared by the company’s Europe and Middle East account, shows a Tesla confidently driving past the iconic Colosseum, a testament to the system’s growing sophistication in complex real-world environments.

The post suggests the technology is ready and the hold up is regulatory approval.

FSD Supervised testing in Rome, Italy



Pending regulatory approval pic.twitter.com/TXh3uQIfrx — Tesla Europe & Middle East (@teslaeurope) June 12, 2025

This follows another impressive feat where a Tesla navigated the infamous twelve-lane Arc de Triomphe roundabout in Paris, a scenario that would test the nerve of many human drivers.

FSD Supervised can handle Arc de Triomphe no problem



If there is a bigger roundabout in France, please let us know in the comments 😀



Pending regulatory approval pic.twitter.com/IPR0jLiOW7 — Tesla Europe & Middle East (@teslaeurope) May 16, 2025

These demonstrations are a clear signal of Tesla’s intent to roll out its autonomous technology globally, but it hasn’t been without challenges.

CEO Elon Musk has publicly expressed the need for European regulators to approve the technology for use in their region, suggesting the approval process is hampering the rollout of a technology he claims is significantly safer than human driving.

Waiting for Dutch authorities and then the EU to approve. Very frustrating and hurts the safety of people in Europe, as driving with advanced Autopilot on results in four times fewer injuries! Please ask your governing authorities to accelerate making Tesla safer in Europe.

Closer to home, the outlook appears much brighter. Tesla has already been testing FSD in Australia, with footage surfacing of a vehicle successfully performing Melbourne’s notoriously tricky “hook turn”. This demonstrates a commitment to calibrating the system for unique local driving conditions.

FSD (Supervised) testing in Melbourne, Australia



And yes, that’s a hook turn pic.twitter.com/tjakHvRohP — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) May 16, 2025

No Regulatory Blockers

In a significant update for Australian enthusiasts, Tesla’s Country Director for Australia and New Zealand, Thom Drew, has confirmed there are “no regulatory blockers” to prevent a local rollout of FSD (Supervised). This suggests the main hurdle is now internal testing and validation by Tesla itself.

The successful navigation of complex Melbourne intersections, including the hook turn, shows that Tesla is actively gathering data and refining the system for Australian roads. This is a crucial step before any potential public release.

While a firm timeline for an Australian launch remains under wraps, the combination of active local testing and a clear regulatory path is incredibly encouraging.

For more information, head to https://www.tesla.com/en_au/fsd