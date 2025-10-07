Tesla FSD V14 is out! Here’s what new! Can now avoid road debris!

It’s been 311 days since Tesla deployed FSD V13 and today, they are rolling out their version of their Full Self Driving software, FSD V14 is out, currently installing on a small number of consumer vehicles, ahead of a wider rollout.

The release notes for V14 show some significant changes, reflecting the full version bump in this release.

The official release build number is 2025.32.8.5 and the download size of the build has grown dramatically. It has now increased to around 12GB in size, up from around 4GB.

Here’s a list of the features and changes in this build.

Added Arrival Options for you to select where FSD should park: in a Parking Lot, on the Street, in a Driveway, in a Parking Garage, or at the Curbside.

This is a significant upgrade, and a great user-facing option that’ll be welcome by FSD users.

Added handling to pull over or yield for emergency vehicles (e.g. police cars, fire trucks, ambulances).

There was an aspect to this previously, but clearly Tesla are supporting emergency vehicles in a more comprehensive way. This is a key criteria for FSD (unsupervised) / robotaxi to be practical as they will encounter and need to accommodate appropriately.

Added navigation and routing into the vision-based neural network for real-time handling of blocked roads and detours.

This sounds like a great intelligence upgrade that should help deliver you to your destination faster.

Added additional Speed Profile to further customize driving style preference.

The release notes showcase the UI, offering a choice between Sloth, Chill, Standard and Hurry. Given the Australian release of FSD lacked any speed profiles, it’d be great to see this delivered in Australia.

We’ll need to see this before we really understand the benefit here, but options are always appreciated.

Improved handling for static and dynamic gates.

Very positive to see this included, it’ll take some testing before we understand how well this works. Gates are used for gated communities, workplaces etc, so very important to ticket his off.

Improved offsetting for road debris (e.g. tires, tree branches, boxes).

Easily the most important update in my eyes, this one ticks off a must-have feature for FSD, to ensure that when Tesla deliver robotaxi, it makes it home and doesn’t get disabled by hitting road debris.

Improve handling of several scenarios including: unprotected turns, lane changes, vehicle cut-ins, and school busses.

These are all very welcome upgrades to safety.

Improved FSD’s ability to manage system faults and recover smoothly from degraded operation for enhanced reliability.

It’s unclear what specific system faults can be overcome, potential items like camera blocked by sunlight etc.

Added alerting for residue build-up on interior windshield that may impact front camera visibility. If affected, visit Service for cleaning.

Tesla is again leveraging computer vision from the camera to determine if the windshield is dirty and will suggest you visit Tesla Service to get it cleaned (the camera array).

Omar from @WholeMarsBlog has shared the release notes on X.