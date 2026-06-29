Tesla FSD v14 Lite for HW3 owners is rolling out now to cars that are 7 years old cars (2026.20.5.1)

Tesla shipped the Model 3 back as far as 2019 with their HW3 computer, revolutionary at the time, it was expected to deliver autonomous driving.

Since then, there has been improvements in capability, but more recently HW3 owners have had to wait with an old version of the software as newer models using an update HW4 computer pass them by in capability.

The wait has been long, and for those who still own cars that are as much as 7 years old.

We’re about to get the first hand-on experiences from the “FSD v14 Lite” early-access customers, to understand what, if any delta in performance there is between V14 and V14 Lite and HW3 and HW4 capability.

One of the most obvious omissions is the lack of ‘Mad max’ mode in the speed preferences.

FSD v14 Lite is now rolling out to AI3 early-access customers. Based on the feedback, will rollout to more customers over the next few weeks.



This build distills the driving behavior from AI4’s v14 series into both the camera and compute config of AI3. It includes destination… — Ashok Elluswamy (@aelluswamy) June 29, 2026

The magic software version that contains the update is 2026.20.5.1 and you can see the release notes on @Teslascope – https://teslascope.com/software/2026.20.5.1#release-note-feature-1940

Significant Jump for Older Cars, especially internationally

For those of us with 6-7 year old cars, particularly internationally, we’ve been running on the now legacy AP stack, which sure may have had Navigate on Autopilot, but is far less capable than FSD.

A dramatic example of this is the need to confirm to proceed through a green light.

With FSD, the car can take a roundabout, while previously AP would simply disengage and require the driver to take over.

A “Modern” Experience

FSD v14 Lite brings key features that enhance convenience and autonomy. This includes the ability to reverse, automatically shift between Drive and Reverse, and automatically park at a destination.

Performance Improvements

It also includes the neural network-based driving behaviors of the v14 stack, which are generally described as smoother, more natural, and faster in their reaction times compared to earlier models.

FSD v14 lite shows Self Driving available instead of the old steering wheel icon when moving pic.twitter.com/HpZ8KJuJLG — Zack (@BLKMDL3) June 29, 2026

It’s crucial to understand that the “Lite” designation is not simply about removing features, it signifies that the underlying software architecture has been specially compressed and quantized to fit the processing limitations of the older HW3 processor.

Tesla has communicated that Hardware 3 will not be able to support fully unsupervised, robotaxi-level autonomy. That capability will be reserved for vehicles with Hardware 4 (or potentially Hardware 5) and beyond. FSD v14 Lite is the “modern” supervised FSD experience, closing the feature gap but working within the constraints of the 144 TOPS HW3 chip.

For the vast number of Tesla owners who bought in with promises of self-driving capability half a decade ago, this rollout is a massive validation of the car they’re driving, proving that the dream of advanced autonomous features is not limited to the absolute latest hardware.

For those of us in Australia, we may still need to wait a little, longer, but it is very promising and exciting to see the @Tesla_AI team ship this release.

As a 2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance owner, someone who purchased Tesla’s FSD outright in 2020, I’m very excited to get this on my car.

The first hands-on videos showing V14 Lite performance are being shared online, along with first-hand accounts.