Tesla hits 75,000 Superchargers globally, and the milestone stall is in Tasmania

Tesla has officially reached a massive milestone in its global charging network, installing its 75,000th Supercharger stall. In a win for local EV owners, the company has chosen South Hobart, Tasmania, as the location for this commemorative site.

The Milestone Location

The 75,000th stall is located at the South Hobart Smart Store at 12 Cascade Road, South Hobart, TAS 7004.

This site is a significant addition for Tasmanian EV drivers and mainlanders touring the island state. The site features 4x of Tesla’s latest Supercharger V4 hardware, designed to be more accessible for all electric vehicles with longer cables and easier payment options.

Tesla fan Gerard Wood was on site to see the new anniversary charger go live today and shared a few photos from the event. Wood’s Canon EOS R3 captured the detail, with the name plate at the bottom of the charger showing the first Supercharger date in 2012, and here we are 13 years later, celebrating the 75,000 milestone.

You can view the specific site details on PlugShare or the Tesla Find Us map.

Image credit: Gerard Wood

Network Growth

Reaching 75,000 stalls is a testament to the speed at which Tesla is deploying infrastructure. It wasn’t long ago that the network hit 50,000 (Sept 2023) and 60,000 (Nov 2024), showing an accelerating pace of installation.

For Australia, hosting a global milestone stall highlights the importance of our market in Tesla’s global strategy, particularly as EV adoption rates in states like Tasmania and the ACT continue to outpace the national average.

If you are in South Hobart, head down to Cascade Road to check out the milestone stall. This Glacia Blue is infinitely better than the now-famous green and gold, 100th anniversary Supercharger in Australia.

Pricing

One of the biggest questions for any new Supercharger site is the cost. As with most recent Tesla Supercharger deployments in Australia, the South Hobart site is open to both Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles.

Tesla Owners: The charging rate is approximately $0.69 per kWh .

The charging rate is approximately . Non-Tesla Owners: The rate is approximately $0.85 per kWh.

Note: Non-Tesla drivers can access the lower “Tesla Owner” rate by purchasing a monthly Supercharging Membership via the Tesla app.

The announcement was made via the official Tesla Charging account on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the new stall, which joins the rapidly expanding network down under.