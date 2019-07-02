Tesla hits record sales, approaches 100k deliveries per quarter

This morning Tesla’s latest quarterly results arrived, not financials, but rather production and delivery numbers.

Tesla delivered 95,200 cars during the last 3 months (ending June 30), setting a new record for the company. This new best number is up from Q4 in 2018 which seen 90,700 cars deliveries.

This is the first quarter that included deliveries of RHD vehicles to the UK, while Australia, New Zealand and other RHD markets aren’t expected to receive their first vehicles till sometime in August.

The breakdown of which models Tesla sold in this last quarter is as follows, as expected the cheaper Model 3 dominates.

Produced

Model S and Model X – 14,517

Model 3 – 72,531

Total – 87,048

Delivered

Model S and Model X – 17,650

Model 3 – 77,550

Total – 95,200

Now it’s time to put these numbers into perspective. While Tesla is a young company and ramping production quickly, established automakers like Toyota were producing 1 Million per quarter back in 2006.

General Motors produced 8.3 Million cars in 2018, while Ford managed 6.6 million in 2017. The impressive part is those companies have been around for more than 100 years, Tesla is just 16 years old.

Here’s a fun fact from the production and delivery report. Tesla received more orders in this quarter than units delivered. This essentially puts to be any of the speculation around demand, clearly growing into new markets is really helping the company grow outside the US.