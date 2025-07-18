Tesla is finally about to release FSD (Supervised) in Australia

For those of us who’ve been covering Tesla’s Full-Self Driving, it’s been a long journey. FSD (beta) launched to the first early access users in October 2020, almost 5 years ago. From the other side of the planet, we’ve watched all the YouTube videos, we’re been in the X spaces and obsessed over every software update.

Now, we finally have confirmation that FSD is about to be released in Australia. Following yesterday’s video of FSD (Supervised) driving around Sydney, Tesla’s Country Director has provided a rare insight into the upcoming FSD launch in Australia:

“We have been working with local authorities across AU & NZ and there are no regulatory blockers for release. We are running through the final stages of validation prior to public release. Looking to start with HW4 on certain vehicles and then release in phases from there.” – Thom Drew, Country Director (Motors) for Australia & New Zealand at Tesla

This is positive news that Tesla has been working with Local Authorities, and from Drew’s post, this suggest they’re now aligned and ready to launch soon. As I reported recently, Tesla’s journey to get FSD on the roads in Australia has been challenged, but from the post today from Drew, it appears those issues have thankfully been worked through and we’re ready finally ready to go.

So if it’s going t customer cars soon? When is soon? That’s still difficult to say, but my best guess is that ‘the final stages of validation prior to the public release’ is likely next month, just a couple of weeks away.

Drew goes on to confirm what we expected, that HW4 vehicles would receive it first. This replicates the process we’ve seen in international rollouts. The reference to ‘certain vehicles’ is an interesting one, perhaps hinting at an early access program locally.

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y’s shipping into Australia from Shanghai are both equipped with HW4, however both the videos in Melbourne and Sydney have been shot using a refreshed Model 3. That said the newest vehicle is the new Model Y, which does feature the front-facing camera in the front bar.

Let us know in the comments when you think FSD will finally ship on a customer vehicle in Australia.

A big part of why this technology is so critical for Australians is for our older generation. Like many, I have parents that are aging and my dad in particular is probably not going to be driving for that many more years. FSD has the potential to provide mobility to people who otherwise would be stuck at home and isolated from society.

While we think of autonomy as something fun and interesting, for others this literally will be life changing and for others, life saving. I’m so unbelievably happy to finally have confirmation we’re at the final stages of testing and Australia is about to get FSD on our roads.

There is the open question about HW3 vehicles, many of which were sold into Australia between 2019 and 2022. While not all of these will have purchased FSD, this does mean there’s tens of thousands of Tesla owners that have the older hardware and won’t be getting it day 1 (myself included).

Tesla has confirmed on previous earnings calls that they will develop an updated hardware that can be retrofit to existing models, but we’ve not had any further updates since then. At each quarterly update, Tesla open the questions to the community of shareholders via Say.com and one of the top questions is about the HW3 update, so hopefully we get a confirm timeline for when these updates are to take place.

Overally it’s great to get an official update from Tesla and I hope that my efforts over the course of multiple years has helped in some small way to accelerating the timeline, noting we will be the first RHD country to recieve it.