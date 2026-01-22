Tesla launches driverless Robotaxi service in Austin as FSD Unsupervised goes live

The long-awaited promise of a Tesla that drives itself while you sit in the back has finally arrived. In a landmark move for the company and the autonomous vehicle industry, Tesla has officially launched its Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas.

This rollout marks the first time the electric vehicle giant has deployed a driverless ride-hailing service without safety monitors behind the wheel. It is a massive departure from the FSD (Supervised) software we have seen on roads for years, which required a human to remain attentive at all times.

The transition to FSD Unsupervised represents Tesla’s official entry into Level 4 autonomy. By removing the safety driver, Tesla is taking the bold step of accepting liability for the vehicle’s actions, moving the responsibility away from the owner or occupant.

The first rides are hitting the streets

The launch was first spotted when former Tesla AI engineer, Tsla99T, shared video footage of a Model Y navigating the streets of Austin with an empty driver’s seat. The vehicle handled complex urban environments, including intersections and pedestrian interactions, with impressive confidence and smoothness.

Following the initial community excitement, Tesla’s Director of Autopilot Software, Ashok Elluswamy, confirmed the deployment. He highlighted the technical milestones achieved to reach this point of reliability and safety without human intervention.

“Tesla has officially launched its first driverless robotaxi service in Austin, Texas. This is a significant milestone in our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy through autonomous transport.” Ashok Elluswamy, Director of Autopilot Software, Tesla.

Scaling the fleet from Giga Texas

While Tesla has not yet disclosed the exact number of Model Y vehicles currently operating in the Austin Robotaxi fleet, the potential for scale is enormous. Unlike competitors who rely on expensive, low-volume vehicles, Tesla is leveraging its existing mass-production lines.

The Texas Gigafactory is already capable of producing millions of Model Ys per year. This manufacturing prowess gives Tesla a distinct advantage in rapidly expanding the service across Austin and eventually into other jurisdictions.

Fortunately for the company, Texas offers a favourable regulatory environment for autonomous testing and deployment. With no significant regulatory hurdles currently blocking their path in Austin, the speed of this rollout is expected to increase significantly over the coming months.

Just started Tesla Robotaxi drives in Austin with no safety monitor in the car.



Congrats to the @Tesla_AI team!



If you’re interested in solving real-world AI, which is likely to lead to AGI imo, join Tesla AI. Solving real-world AI for Optimus will be 100X harder than cars. https://t.co/OnP8gredWD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2026

Solving the charging and cleaning puzzle

While the software handles the driving, operating a driverless fleet introduces new logistical hurdles. Without a driver to plug in a cable or wipe down a spill, Tesla has had to rethink how to maintain vehicle “uptime.”

Currently, the Austin fleet relies on dedicated charging and cleaning hubs. These facilities serve as the home base where vehicles return when the battery is low or after a set number of trips to ensure the interior remains inviting for the next passenger.

To manage human behaviour, Tesla has introduced automated cleaning fees for riders. If the onboard cameras detect a mess, ranging from food spills to “severe” incidents, the app automatically bills the passenger between $50 and $150 to cover the cost of restoration.

Enter the Cybercab: The future of no human intervention

The current Model Y fleet is a bridge to Tesla’s ultimate vision: the Cybercab. This dedicated two-seater, built from the ground up for autonomy, aims to eliminate the need for human staff at charging hubs entirely.

The Cybercab will feature inductive wireless charging, allowing the vehicle to simply park over a pad to replenish its 35 kWh battery. By removing the charging port, Tesla removes the physical requirement for a person or a robotic arm to plug the car in.

Tesla has also teased automated cleaning systems for the Cybercab, including robotic vacuums and UV sanitisation. This high-volume, low-cost vehicle is designed to be a “workhorse” that operates 24/7 with almost zero manual labour required for upkeep.

Moving from supervised to unsupervised

For over a decade, Elon Musk has spoken about the hardware and software requirements needed to achieve true autonomy. The jump from FSD (Supervised) to FSD Unsupervised is the realisation of that vision, shifting the car from an assistant to a chauffeur.

In the previous supervised version, drivers were frequently reminded to keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. With Level 4 autonomy in the Austin geofence, passengers are now free to use their phones, work, or simply enjoy the view.

This shift in liability is perhaps the most critical component of the announcement. By assuming responsibility for the vehicle’s behaviour, Tesla is demonstrating a high level of confidence in the safety and redundancy of its vision-based AI system.

In passenger seat now pic.twitter.com/rjfkos2ZCe — TSLA99T (@Tsla99T) January 22, 2026

The passenger experience

Social media is already being flooded with videos from regular users who have managed to hail a ride. The videos show the steering wheel spinning on its own as the Model Y navigates through busy traffic, including tight turns and merging onto multi-lane roads.

Many users have noted how “boring” the experience is, which is actually the highest praise an autonomous system can receive. When the car drives like a cautious, experienced human, the fear factor disappears and it simply becomes a convenient way to get from A to B.

Joe Tegtmeyer, a well-known observer of the Texas Gigafactory, shared his thoughts on the smoothness of the system. He noted that the vehicle’s ability to predict the movements of other road users has reached a point where it feels natural to the occupants.

My first unsupervised @robotaxi ride here in Austin! Come along with me on this 1st experience of driving around Austin with just me in the car and in the back seat!



Congrats to the @Tesla_AI team! 🤠👍 pic.twitter.com/YVJ19zp2qZ — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) January 22, 2026

A decade of development pays off

It has been a long road to get here, with many critics doubting that a vision-only system could ever achieve Level 4 autonomy. This Austin launch serves as a massive validation of Tesla’s AI-first approach to solving the self-driving puzzle.

The company has utilised billions of miles of real-world driving data from its global fleet to train its neural networks. This data advantage is something that smaller startups simply cannot replicate, and it is now bearing fruit in the streets of Texas.

As the fleet grows and the software matures, we expect to see more cities added to the “unsupervised” list. For now, the eyes of the tech world are firmly on Austin to see how this revolution in mobility unfolds.

For more information, head to https://www.tesla.com/robotaxi