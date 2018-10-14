Tesla Model 3 is going on tour in Australia at Westfield

As expectant owners anxiously await their delivery in Australia, Tesla’s Model 3 is about to go on somewhat of a road trip.

Tesla imported a few Model 3s for a preview event in late August, which saw some location experience up to a 2 hour wait. Since then, the 3 Model 3s in Australia have been on display at Chadstone, Martin Place and Fortitude Valley.

If you were nearby, hopefully you’ve called in to see them in person. Some good news tonight for those who don’t live close by, the Model 3 will now be going on tour at key Westfield locations across the east coast of Australia.

This will allowing an increased number of Australians to see the car close up, sit inside it and ultimately decide if they want one.

I had that chance back in August and you can read my thoughts in this post.



















From October to early January, the Model 3 accompanied by either a Model S or Model X and Powerwall will be on show and educating the benefits of energy storage and electric vehicle ownership, with zero compromise.

To further the experience for Tesla owners and future owners, Westfield is installing Tesla Destination Charging over the coming months at key locations including many where the Model 3 tour is attending. Destination Charging at Westfield will allow for owners to park and charge, using the familiar infrastructure they have installed at their home, while they shop or enjoy the leisure or entertainment offerings.

Tesla has the most substantial EV recharging network in Australia, while Superchargers are the fastest option, there’s also now more than 600 Destination Charging sites across Australia, Westfield will join hotels, resorts and secure parking locations as a great option for Tesla owners to visit and top up their charge.

The dates and locations where you can see the Model 3 (and other Tesla products) are below. Being in Albury Wodonga, personally I hope they bring the Model 3 on a regional tour as well.

Garden City 15th October – 28th October

Doncaster 5th November – 18th November

Chatswood 26th November – 9th December

Doncaster 24th December – 6th January

Check out all the Model 3 info at Tesla Australia.