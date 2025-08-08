Tesla Model Y added to Australian Mining Fleet

Australia’s push toward zero-emission transport in the industrial sector just took a major leap forward. AUSEV, the country’s first all-electric vehicle upfitter, has revealed the latest addition to its fleet: the Tesla Model Y. The announcement was made during the AUSEV WA Drive Day, held on July 29, 2025, an event that brought together over 100 mining companies and executives to get up close with the future of fleet vehicles.

The Tesla Model Y now joins AUSEV’s growing portfolio of EVs designed specifically for demanding work environments like mining and resources. This isn’t about showroom glitz — it’s about building reliable, efficient, and safer transport options for Australia’s most rugged industries.

AUSEV is a subsidiary of BOSSCAP Group, and CEO Edward Kocwa says this move underscores their commitment to electrifying the heavy end of Australia’s vehicle market.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to introduce the Tesla Model Y to AUSEV’s line-up. This vehicle is not only built for performance, safety, and durability, but it also represents a big leap forward in how the mining sector can transition toward cleaner and smarter fleet solutions.” Edward Kocwa

Alongside the Model Y, AUSEV also showcased the Ford F-150 Lightning, another all-electric workhorse making waves in the fleet space. Together, these vehicles highlight how the shift to EVs is no longer just a commuter conversation, it’s happening across industries.

“Our customers are looking for reliability, lower cost of ownership, efficiency and innovation. The Model Y delivers on all fronts.”

Tesla is clearly backing the move. James Middleton, Tesla’s Regional Corporate Manager for Australia & New Zealand, weighed in on the partnership:

“The Model Y is the ultimate addition to any fleet building for a sustainable future. It’s quiet, safe, cost-effective, and loaded with technology that enhances productivity. We are excited to see AUSEV upfit these and lease them to their resource sector clients.”

AUSEV’s focus is on delivering right-hand drive EVs that don’t just survive in tough environments – they thrive.

From fleet upfitting to full mine-spec builds, the company continues to carve out a unique role in Australia’s evolving transport landscape, and the addition of a Tesla badge to their offering is a bold signal of things to come.

This move isn’t just about adding another vehicle to the fleet, it’s about proving that electric vehicles are ready for prime time, even in Australia’s most unforgiving workplaces.