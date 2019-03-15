Tesla Model Y is coming in 2020

Tesla’s Model Y launch event has just wrapped and now we have a lot more detail about the mid-sized crossover.

The Model Y will be available from Fall 2020 for the top 3 models, with the standard (cheapest edition) coming in a little later, in Spring of 2021. Like the Model 3, expect Australian availability to lag behind.

The car design is much like what we expected, essentially delivering a smaller version of the Model X, with updating attributes like the Model 3-style door handles.

Given the extra height of the front bar, it looks like proportionally stretched Model 3 front, although the opening at the bottom looks larger and now includes a grill.

The car has a panoramic roof, one of the lowest co-efficient of drag numbers for an SUV. It features all the same auto-pilot capabilities as the rest of the Tesla fleet.

The price starts at US$39,000 and ranges to the US$60,00 for the performance edition.

The press photos are now out and these show the Model Y in better light.

The Tesla Model Y

Model Y is an all-electric, mid-size SUV designed for maximum versatility and safety. Model Y will start at $39,000 for the Standard Range version, and will also come in Long Range, Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Performance variants.

Model Y is spacious enough to carry seven adults and their gear and offers leading range, superior performance, and the most advanced technology. The high-efficiency powertrain and ultra-responsive motors will provide 0-60 mph acceleration in as little as 3.5 seconds and a top speed of up to 150 mph, with excellent handling for any road condition. Model Y Standard Battery will have 230 miles of range, while Model Y Long Range will be able to travel up to 300 miles on a single charge.

Inside, Model Y’s panoramic glass roof and high seating creates a feeling of spaciousness and offers an expansive view from every seat in the vehicle. The front trunk and split-folding second-row seats provide a total of 66 cubic feet (1.9 cubic meters) of storage space. Like Model 3, Model Y requires no keys, but instead connects to your smartphone for seamless entry and exit, with a single 15-inch touchscreen interface inside for all of the car’s controls. Model Y also connects with the Tesla Mobile app for unique, easy-to-access features like remote unlock, Summon, remote pre-conditioning, location tracking, Speed Limit Mode, and much more.

Model Y is designed to be the safest mid-size SUV. Built from the ground up as an electric vehicle, the low center of gravity, rigid body structure and large crumple zones provide unparalleled protection. Its aerodynamic design and leading battery technology also make it highly-efficient in terms of energy usage, meaning you can achieve better range with less energy than other EVs on the market. Model Y is also compatible with our current Supercharger network of more than 12,000 Superchargers in 36 countries, as well as our new V3 Superchargers which can charge at rates up to 1,000 miles per hour.

Deliveries are expected to begin in Fall 2020 for Model Y Performance, Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, and Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive variants, and Spring 2021 for the $39,000 Model Y Standard Range. Please visit our Design Studio to see available options and current delivery estimates.