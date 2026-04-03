Tesla Model Y L Vehicle-to-load (V2L) revealed!

Tesla has been a leader in the electric vehicle space, but one feature that has been notably absent compared to rivals like Hyundai and Kia is Vehicle-to-Load capability. While the Cybertruck introduced Powershare to the US market, Australian and Asian Model Y owners have been waiting for a way to power their gear from the car’s massive battery.

Recent activity on social media suggests that the wait might finally be over for owners of the new Model Y L. A Tesla owner in South Korea has shared the first detailed look at an official Tesla Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) adapter, sparking excitement for a global rollout.

The owner, known as Lux on X, shared a series of high-quality images showing the official packaging and the hardware itself. This accessory marks a significant shift in Tesla’s ecosystem, moving the car from just a mode of transport to a mobile power station for everyday appliances.

Unboxing the Tesla V2L adapter

The images provided by Lux show a sleek, white official Tesla box that houses the new adapter. The design language is consistent with other Tesla charging accessories like the Mobile Connector or the Wall Connector, featuring minimalist branding and high-quality plastics.

One end of the adapter is designed to plug directly into the top section of the CCS2 charge port. In Australia, the CCS2 port is the standard, and this adapter utilises the AC pins of that port to draw power back out of the high-voltage battery system.

The other end of the device features five female prongs. For the South Korean market, this allows for their local plug standard, but the configuration is designed to be adaptable for different regions including Australia.

Seeing the adapter in action

In addition to the static shots of the hardware, the owner shared a video demonstrating the adapter being used in a real-world scenario. The video shows the adapter being plugged into the charge port and successfully delivering power to external devices.

This functionality is a game-changer for those who enjoy camping or need to work remotely. Being able to tap into the battery of a Model Y L means you could theoretically run small appliances for days without significantly impacting your driving range.

The integration appears to be seamless with the Tesla software. While we haven’t seen the full Australian UI yet, it is expected that users will be able to set a discharge limit to ensure the car retains enough energy to reach the next charger.

What you can power with Tesla V2L

For Australian consumers, the introduction of this adapter opens up a wide range of possibilities. Because the adapter supports the standard power draw found in home outlets, you can plug in almost any regular household appliance.

Frequent travellers will find it incredibly useful for charging laptops, cameras, and drones while off the grid. It eliminates the need for carrying bulky portable power stations when you already have a massive battery sitting on four wheels.

“The adapter allows us to use the car as a giant power bank for our camping trips, making the experience much more comfortable.” Lux, Tesla Owner and X user.

Beyond electronics, the adapter can handle higher-draw appliances like kettles, toasters, and coffee machines. This makes the Model Y an ideal companion for weekend trips where a hot meal or a morning coffee is a priority.

모델 Y L 구매할때 V2L(Vehicle to Load) 어댑터도 같이 주네요!!



모델 Y L도 V2L 사용할 수 있나봅니다👍👍 https://t.co/uX2ccAi5qs pic.twitter.com/rf00uiMVmL — 럭스 Lux (@Lux_2100) March 30, 2026

Technical specifications and limitations

While the adapter is a massive leap forward, there are some technical limitations that Australian owners should be aware of. Most V2L systems on the market today, such as those from Hyundai, provide a maximum output of around 3.6kW.

This means you can easily run a single high-power device like a kettle, which typically pulls around 2.2kW to 2.4kW. However, you might struggle to run a kettle and a high-end hair dryer at the exact same time without tripping the internal safety breaker.

The adapter is designed for AC output, converting the DC energy from the battery through the car’s onboard inverter. It is important to note that this is intended for appliances and not for vehicle-to-vehicle charging at high speeds, though it could provide a slow emergency trickle charge to another EV.

Price and Australian availability

Currently, this accessory has surfaced in South Korea, and Tesla Australia has not yet officially listed it on the local web shop. Based on the pricing of similar Tesla charging accessories, we expect the V2L adapter to retail for approximately A$350 to A$500 when it arrives locally.

The availability of this feature often depends on the hardware version of the vehicle. It is widely understood that the newer Model Y units produced at Giga Shanghai, which supplies the Australian market, possess the necessary bidirectional hardware to support this adapter.

Owners of older Model Y vehicles may need to check their specific build date or hardware revision to see if they will be compatible. Typically, Tesla aims for broad compatibility, but V2L often requires specific internal inverter capabilities that were introduced in recent production cycles.

If you haven’t already checked out my review of the Tesla Model Y L, please do so now.

Enhancing the Australian lifestyle

The Australian lifestyle is perfectly suited for V2L technology. Whether it is powering a fridge during a backyard BBQ, running lights at a campsite, or keeping the TV going during a local power outage, the utility is endless.

For tradespeople, this could also serve as a way to charge power tool batteries on the job site without needing a noisy petrol generator. The silent operation of the Model Y battery system makes it a much more neighbour-friendly option for early morning or late-night power needs.

As we see more of these adapters hit the hands of owners internationally, the pressure will be on Tesla Australia to bring the stock to our shores. It remains one of the most requested features from the local owner community.

Future outlook for Tesla Power

The move toward V2L is part of a larger trend where electric vehicles become integrated parts of the energy grid. While this adapter focuses on powering individual devices, the next step is Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), which would allow the car to power an entire house.

For now, the ability to plug in a toaster or a laptop is a fantastic start. It adds a level of versatility to the Model Y that makes it a more compelling package against the growing number of Chinese and Korean competitors entering the Australian market.

We will be keeping a close eye on the Tesla Australia Shop for any updates on local stock. Given the similarities between the Korean and Australian markets regarding vehicle sourcing, a local launch likely isn’t far away, keep an eye out on https://www.tesla.com/en_au/shop