Tesla now offers public view of Parts Catalog

If you’re in the unfortunate position where your Tesla gets damaged, then you need replacement parts. Tesla has tried to ensure the process is as smooth as possible by providing service centers or mobile service vans to repair vehicle damage.

Thanks to legislation in some US states, the company has now released a parts catalog for the Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Roadster.

Check it out for yourself at https://epc.teslamotors.com/#/catalogs just keep in mind, these are US models, so it won’t feature RHD or any variations for other markets.

Looking through the Parts catalog is actually very insightful, particularly for repairers, but also for the general public as it shows a side of Tesla vehicles we haven’t seen before.

Under the skin of Tesla vehicles, we know there’s the famous skateboard design that houses the battery packs and electric motors, but much of the other components have been a mystery, until now, where it’s basically all laid bare.

Via Electrek.