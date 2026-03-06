Tesla officially confirms the 6-seater Model Y L for Australia and New Zealand

On February 23rd, I brought you the news of the Model Y L being confirmed for an Australian release as we sighted the approval on the Department of Transport’s website.

Today, we have official confirmation from Tesla Australia and New Zealand that the Model Y L is indeed officially heading to our shores in 2026.

While the standard Model Y has dominated the charts as a five-seater, the new Model Y L brings a level of versatility that many Australian families have been crying out for since the car first launched.

The Model Y L is already being produced at Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai for the Chinese market. It was only a matter of time before the production lines started spinning up for right-hand drive configurations to serve our local market.

More than just an extra seat

The Model Y L isn’t just a standard car with a cramped bench squeezed into the boot. To make this work, Tesla has physically grown the vehicle.

The Model Y L is larger than the standard five seat Model Y in length and height. This additional length is provided through a longer wheelbase, ensuring that a proper third row of seats can be accommodated for passengers.

By extending the wheelbase, Tesla has managed to maintain the sleek proportions of the SUV while providing the necessary legroom for those in the very back. This makes it a genuine six-occupant hauler rather than a temporary solution for short trips.

A premium seating configuration

Instead of a traditional seven-seat bench layout, Tesla has opted for a 2-2-2 configuration. This creates a “captain’s chair” feel in the middle row, providing a pass-through to the third row and a more premium experience for all occupants.

“As shown in pictures from its launch in China, Model Y L will have a new seating configuration providing room for 6 occupants.” Tesla Australia & New Zealand.

This layout is perfect for those who want more room and seats from Australia’s best-selling EV. It balances the need for extra capacity with the comfort expected from a modern electric SUV.

Warranty and peace of mind

One of the biggest wins for new buyers in 2026 is the updated warranty structure. Tesla has significantly boosted their commitment to local customers to ensure long-term peace of mind.

The Model Y L will come with a 5-year unlimited km vehicle warranty. This is a great step forward from the previous 4-year/80,000 km limit, particularly for those who do a lot of regional driving or use their cars for work.

“As with all new Tesla Vehicles from the start of 2026, the Model Y L will come with a 5-year unlimited km vehicle warranty and 8 years for the battery.” Tesla Australia & New Zealand.

The battery and drive unit warranty remains robust. For the Rear-Wheel Drive variants, you get 8 years or 160,000 km, while the Long Range and Performance trims enjoy 8 years or 192,000 km of coverage.

Model Y L Australian Pricing

While we don’t have the exact sticker price for the Model Y L yet, we can look at the current 2026 pricing for context. At this stage, no further details will be provided on range or pricing for the Model Y L specifically.

The current Model 3 line-up starts at A$54,900 for the Premium Rear-Wheel Drive. The Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive sits at A$61,900, while the Performance All-Wheel Drive tops the range at A$80,900.

The standard Model Y starts at A$58,900 for the Rear-Wheel Drive. The Long Range All-Wheel Drive is currently A$68,900 and the Performance variant is A$89,400.

It would make sense that the Model Y L would land around A$78,900, slotting in nicely between the $68,900 for Model Y Premium Long Range AWD and $89,400 of the Model Y Performance AWD model.

Looking ahead

Tesla Australia and New Zealand cannot confirm a specific arrival date just yet. However, they are seeking to clarify that the Model Y L will become available to customers looking for a 6-seat electric SUV this year.

This launch follows much speculation since the vehicle first appeared in China. With homologation approvals in place, the path is clear for the Model Y L to become a common sight on Australian roads.

The Model Y L represents a significant evolution for the brand locally. It finally provides a mid-sized electric option for larger families who aren’t quite ready to step up to the larger Model X.

We expect more details regarding local specifications and final pricing to be released in the coming months. Stay tuned to techAU for the latest updates as they land.

For more information, head to https://www.tesla.com/en_au/modely