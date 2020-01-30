Tesla Powerwall pays off, Aussie home powered for just A$0.46c per day

Remember Nick Pfitzner of Sydney? 4 years ago he was the first person in Australia to add a Tesla Powerwall. The goal of adding a battery can be different for different people, but ultimately the biggest benefit is a financial saving as a result of storing the energy captured by the solar system on your roof, and using that energy in your house, time shifted to when you need it.

Today, Nick Pfitzner along with Australia’s largest solar and battery installer, Natural Solar, can reveal the savings achieved over the past 4 years. The Pfitzner family leveraged their Tesla Powerwall system to save a whopping $8,463.42 on the price of their power over period.

This translates to a massive $2,115.86 average saving each year on household electricity bills, and has managed to power his home for just 46 cents per day.

By leveraging solar and battery, Nick and his family have been able to live their lives, using air-conditioning, electricity and appliances as normal, while making a big financial saving on their power bills, all while helping the environment.

“For many families, these results sit firmly in the ‘too good to be true’ realm. Nick was one of the first people in the world to have his Tesla Powerwall installed, and effectively started what we term the ‘battery boom’ globally. To see the numbers stack up after four years proves the technology is truly here to stay and will likely only continue to grow with a huge demand worldwide.” Chris Williams, CEO & Founder of Natural Solar.

Before installing their first-gen Tesla Powerwall and 5kW solar system, the Pfitzner family were previously paying an average of $572.29 per quarter to power their four bedroom home with an internal laundry, air-conditioning, state of the art appliances, a pool and outdoor entertaining area.

For the past 4 years, the Pfitzner household has seen a drop in their average quarterly price of power by 92% to just $45.16 per quarter. Some quarterly bills have seen the Pfitzner family pay just $19.47 to power their entire home for the entire three month period.

“When you crunch the numbers, it’s astonishing to see the real time, real life savings. For the full four years, the Pfitzner household has only paid $677.34 to power their entire home – their quarterly electricity bills used to be just $105 less than this. When the price of power is increasing by an average of 10%-15% per annum, these unprecedented savings really speak to the benefits of battery power. At Natural Solar, we are seeing most of our customers that install solar and battery storage in their homes experience a reduction in their power bills by up to 90% and like Nick, have an ROI period of just 7 years. The Tesla Powerwall has truly unleashed savings that many sceptics never before thought possible. In thecase of Nick Pfitzner, he is the first in market case study to reveal the long-term truth about how the financials stack up and the one the world will watch for years to come.” Chris Williams, CEO & Founder of Natural Solar.

Since this initial high profile battery installation in January 2016, Natural Solar has seen the demand for battery storage truly skyrocket. Natural Solar has received more than 425,000 consumer enquiries for battery power, and has installed thousands of battery storage systems in houses around the country.

These results are relevant on a global scale with a 15,000% worldwide increase in home battery installations in the past 4 years.