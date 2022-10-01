Tesla shows 2 TeslaBot prototypes, one from 3rd party parts, one from Tesla-built components

Tesla’s AI Day 2022 is underway and the event kicked off with the unveiling of not one, but two Teslabot prototypes.

The first, is constructed of 3rd party parts and for the first time, walked on stage without a tether. It then proceeded to move around the stage and wave to the audience.

As impressive as it is to have a working, walking humanoid robot in just over a year, it did look fairly rudimentary with exposed wires.

The audience was shown a short clip of the robot moving around the Gigafactory (with a tether), and was able to lift objects in the factory. We also see some of the vision from TeslaBot and the first aspect

Following quickly after this Musk unveiled another, improved version of the TeslaBot. This one isn’t quite walking on its own but is much closer to the desired form factor with the exterior. Musk says this one is developed using Tesla-developed components. The difference between the two is substantial and is expected to be walking on its own in a few weeks.

Elon Musk explained that the societal benefit of TeslaBot can only be realised if they mass produce them and expect them to eventually ost less than US$20,000.