One of Australia’s largest electric vehicle manufacturers, Tesla, is building a new regional hub on the border of Victoria and New South Wales to support customers between Melbourne and Canberra.

I first covered this announcement back in August, and since then I’ve checked in periodically on developments. For a while, progress was fairly slow (at least externally). This week, however, we’ve seen real movement, with external Tesla branding now up on the building alongside an internal fit-out of the showroom for Sales.

Fresh branding and street presence

Driving past the new location, 1/418 Dean Street, Albury (right next door to Dan Murphy’s), there is no longer any mistaking who is moving in. The building has been finished in Tesla’s signature dark charcoal exterior, with the large white TESLA wordmark now mounted across the left-hand facade.

Out the front of the forecourt, a bright red freestanding Tesla sign has been installed. It will certainly grab your attention from the road and serves as the main directional marker for visitors, pointing left for Sales and straight ahead for Service.

Service division branded, fit-out still underway

The Service division is also now clearly branded, with white SERVICE lettering mounted above the covered drive-in bay and a large red Tesla “T” logo high on the right side of the building.

While the branding makes the site look much closer to launch, it is still very much an active worksite. A skip bin, scissor lift, and tradie vehicles are still occupying the forecourt, meaning the site has slipped slightly past the early November opening window mentioned in the original listing, though it clearly isn’t far away now.

A look inside the Sales showroom

Moving around to the glass corner entrance on the left side of the site, the main doors are still taped off with yellow caution tape and safety markings on the glass.

Peering through the windows, though, you can see the internal fit-out for the Sales area is well advanced. A dark reception desk featuring the Tesla logo is already in place, backed by an illuminated TESLA wordmark on the rear wall. Furniture is starting to arrive too, with a table and white bar stools set up on the right-hand side alongside a tradie’s tool bag on the floor.

Where is Customer Delivery?

As part of the original announcement, Tesla confirmed the Albury site would handle sales, service, and vehicle delivery. As of now, we don’t see any signage relating to customer deliveries. That could still be added before opening day, or Tesla may simply handle handovers through the main Sales and Service areas once operations kick off.

Background: Why this matters for regional Tesla owners

If you missed the news the first time around, word of the Albury location first broke in August 2026 via a local Service Technician job listing before Tesla officially confirmed it had signed the lease.

For Tesla owners across Albury-Wodonga, Wangaratta, Shepparton, Yarrawonga, and Wagga Wagga, a physical Service Centre is a big deal. Until now, anything that couldn’t be handled by Mobile Service meant booking an appointment in Melbourne or Canberra, often turning a single workshop visit into a 300 km+ trek, a day off work, and upwards of 7 hours on the road. While EVs need far less routine maintenance than petrol cars, owners still need local access to a workshop for things like suspension wear, interior replacements, or hardware upgrades.

The new store also builds on a decade of Tesla investment along the border, starting with the 6-bay Wodonga Supercharger back in 2016, followed by the 16-bay V4 Supercharger hub at Albury’s Commercial Club in late 2023, and more recently, Tesla’s proposed 37-stall V4 Supercharger hub for Thurgoona.

With the signage now up and the interior coming together, an official opening date shouldn’t be too far away. I’ll keep an eye on the Dean Street site and share another update as soon as the doors open.

Here’s the view of the lcoation from Google Maps, a stark contrast to the new updates from Tesla.