Tesla unlocks Power Share V2L and drops Model Y Performance to A$84,900 in MY27 update

The Australian electric vehicle landscape has shifted dramatically over the past few years, moving from a niche early adopter market to mainstream dominance. If you have been sitting on the fence waiting for the right moment to make the switch to electric, the new 2027 model year updates announced today by Tesla might just force your hand.

Tesla is finally rolling out some of the most requested community features, aggressively repositioning its performance models, and introducing serious functional upgrades that go far beyond a simple styling refresh.

As someone who has put serious kilometres on a 2019 Model 3 Performance Stealth around regional Victoria, I always look past the marketing gloss to see how these updates actually impact daily driving. This morning’s drop delivers a feature I have been holding out for, alongside a massive pricing realignment for the flagship SUV.

Power Share brings vehicle-to-load reality

Let us start with the most significant practical addition to the lineup. Tesla is officially bringing Power Share to all new Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. This is Tesla’s implementation of vehicle-to-load technology, allowing you to tap into the car’s high-voltage battery to run external devices, appliances, and tools.

This is a massive shift in utility. For my weekend routines out on the rail trails around Bandiana and Wodonga, the ability to plug my Himo C26 or Tenways e-bikes directly into the car for a top-up changes everything. I can run my Segway Ninebot scooters at the local park without worrying about returning home to a wall socket, simply by using the battery pack and the Tesla Outlet Adapter.

Tesla explicitly notes that the system is capable of powering demanding equipment like space heaters on a camping trip or power tools on a worksite. The inevitable catch is that the Tesla Outlet Adapter is sold separately through the official shop, and more importantly, this capability is hardware-locked to new MY27 vehicles. It cannot be retrofitted to older vehicles like my 2019 model, which is frustrating for current owners but provides a massive incentive for new buyers.

Model Y Performance gets cheaper and faster

In what is arguably the biggest market disruptor of the announcement, the Model Y Performance is now officially being produced at Gigafactory Shanghai. Moving production to the Chinese facility brings immediate cost benefits to our local market, with the top-tier performance SUV now starting from a highly aggressive A$84,900 excluding on-road costs[cite: 1]. For our neighbours across the ditch, pricing starts from NZ$95,900 excluding on-roads.

Tesla has also used this update to introduce new aesthetic options, including a fresh Glacier Blue exterior paint finish and a minimalist Zen Grey interior. Buyers should note that all paint choices are now structured as individual paid options across the entire variant range, so you will need to factor that into your total build cost.

The updates are not just for the flagship model. The mainstream variants are receiving a noticeable bump in off-the-line speed. The Model Y Premium Long Range All-Wheel Drive now completes the zero to 100 kilometres per hour sprint in just 4.3 seconds, while the standard Premium All-Wheel Drive manages it in a swift 4.5 seconds.

Model 3 refinement and an important range boost

The Model 3 sedan is also seeing substantial quality-of-life improvements. Inside the cabin, both the Premium and Performance tiers are upgraded to a new 16-inch first-row touchscreen. When you are constantly monitoring Full Self-Driving visualizations or navigating complex multi-stop routes, extra screen real estate is always welcome. The interior ambiance is further refined with a new dark headliner and the availability of the Zen Grey interior option.

For those looking at the Model 3 Premium, there is a new set of 19-inch Dark Nova wheels on offer. While I am a die-hard fan of running 18-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres for ride comfort on rural roads, the new Dark Nova design provides a sharp aesthetic edge for city drivers.

Perhaps the most critical engineering update is reserved for the Model 3 Performance. Tesla has managed to extract even more efficiency from the drivetrain, increasing the range by 29 kilometres. This bumps the total WLTP rating up to an impressive 600 kilometres, compared to the 571 kilometres previously available in Australia. In practical terms, an honest 600-kilometre WLTP rating means trips down the Hume Highway to Melbourne are easier than ever, giving you plenty of buffer to skip the Euroa Supercharger altogether if you want to push straight through. In a landscape where regional fast-charging infrastructure is still catching up to peak holiday demand, having that extra capacity in the pack provides genuine peace of mind.

All of these updates are available to configure immediately on the local Tesla website. While early adopters miss out on the Power Share hardware, the MY27 package delivers a refined, highly capable, and aggressively priced lineup that cements both the Model 3 and Model Y as default choices in the local electric market.

For more information, head to Tesla.