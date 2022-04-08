Tesla will start producing Cybertruck, Semi, Roadster and TeslaBot in 2023

April 8, 2022

During Tesla’s CyberRodeo event to launch Gigafactory Texas, Elon Musk announced (aka confirmed) that in 2023, the company will start production of Cybertruck, Semi and Roadster.

While we haven’t seen the working prototype of the TeslaBot, Musk also says they are hoping to have TeslaBot in production by the end of 2023.

The first customer deliveries of the Texas-made Model Y also took place at the event, although it was a pretty fast drive across the stage for those first owners.

These Model Ys are very different from previous versions, as they are the first to use Tesla-developed 4680 cells in a structural pack.

When playing a video of GigaTexas, Tesla showed the 4680 battery production already occurring at the new factory, an important milestone, over the Kato Road pilot facility.

Musk also spoke about the future plans for scaling the EV business. Having made more than 1 Million vehicles across the trailing 4 quarters, the job is not done. Musk went on to say that Texas is a big part in scaling production and that the company is expecting to capture as much as 20% of the overall vehicle sales in years to come.

Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021
