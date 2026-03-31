Tesla’s 150th Supercharger location opens in Australia

he Australian electric vehicle landscape has just hit a significant century-and-a-half milestone with the official opening of the 150th Tesla Supercharger site.

Located in the heart of the iconic Hunter Valley wine region, the new Pokolbin station marks a massive achievement for the company’s infrastructure rollout across the country.

This latest addition to the network isn’t just another pin on the map for Tesla owners; it represents the sustained momentum of the most reliable charging network in the world. As more Australians make the switch to electric transport, seeing the network reach this 150-site mark provides a level of confidence that is essential for long-distance travel.

The Pokolbin site features 8 high-speed V4 Supercharger stalls, providing the rapid top-ups that drivers have come to expect from the brand. These stalls are equipped with CCS2 connectors, ensuring they are ready to serve the modern fleet of EVs currently hitting Australian roads.

Plugshare: https://www.plugshare.com/location/1539628

Opening up the Hunter Valley

Placing the 150th site in Pokolbin is a strategic win for both locals and tourists who frequent the New South Wales wine country. The Hunter Valley is a premier destination for weekend getaways, and having reliable, high-speed charging in the center of the action removes any remaining range anxiety for those travelling from Sydney or further afield.

The site is located at the Roche Estate, which is a perfect spot for drivers to grab a coffee or a meal while their vehicle adds hundreds of kilometres of range in just minutes. It is this integration into lifestyle hubs that has made the Supercharger network the gold standard for public charging infrastructure.

While Tesla owners have long enjoyed the seamless “plug and charge” experience, this site continues the trend of being accessible to the wider EV community. This means drivers of other brands with CCS2 ports can also take advantage of Tesla’s industry-leading uptime and reliability.

The road to 150 sites

The journey to 150 sites has seen Tesla cover some of the most challenging terrain in Australia, from the coastal highways to more remote regional corridors. Each new site strengthens the “electric highway” and makes it easier for families to choose an EV as their primary vehicle for all types of trips.

Tesla’s local charging team has been working at a feverish pace to keep up with the record-breaking sales of the Model 3 and Model Y in Australia. Reaching this milestone is a testament to their efforts in site acquisition, grid connection, and hardware installation across every state and territory.

The Supercharger network remains a key competitive advantage for Tesla, even as third-party charging networks continue to grow. The ease of use, integrated navigation with battery pre-conditioning, and the sheer speed of the V3 units keep it at the top of the pile for user experience.

Tesla’s 100th charger (famously in green and gold), was added on 18 Sept 2024.

Another commemorative Tesla Supercharger, this time marking the 100th Supercharger in Australia 🇦🇺



This @TeslaCharging Supercharger is finished in green and gold, Australia's national colours. It is located in Glenelg, and is expected to open this week.



📸: Wilson L pic.twitter.com/f5fjQfFa9Q — Drive Tesla 🇨🇦 (@DriveTeslaca) September 17, 2024

Pricing and availability

For those looking to top up at the new Pokolbin site, pricing typically follows the standard Tesla model of peak and off-peak rates. While rates can vary slightly based on local demand and energy costs, users can expect to pay around A$0.50 to A$0.70 per kWh depending on the time of day.

The site is officially open for business right now, joining the ever-growing list of locations available through the Tesla App. Non-Tesla owners will need to download the app and set up a profile to access the stalls, with a small premium per kWh or the option of a monthly subscription to lower the cost.

It is great to see the network expanding into regions that support local tourism and businesses. The Hunter Valley is now better equipped than ever to handle the influx of electric vehicles that arrive every weekend during the peak holiday seasons.

Celebrating the milestone

Tesla took to social media to celebrate the achievement, highlighting the hard work of the local teams that make these installations possible. The growth of the network has been exponential compared to the early days of the Model S and Model X, where sites were few and far between.

“A big congratulations to our local Charging team on this milestone and the continued expansion of the Supercharger network!” Country Director (Motors) for Australia & New Zealand at Tesla, LinkedIn

This sentiment is echoed by the community of EV enthusiasts who have watched the map fill up over the last decade. Every new site, especially a milestone like the 150th, represents a step closer to the end of the internal combustion engine era in Australia.

The reliability of these sites is often what sets them apart from the competition. While other networks have struggled with broken chargers or complex payment systems, the Supercharger network has maintained a reputation for simply working when you need it to.

To that point, the only other DC fast-charging option in town, 2x 75kW NRMA chargers, are partially under repair.

Looking toward the future

With 150 sites now active, the focus shifts toward the next 150 as Tesla continues to deploy V4 hardware in some regions. These newer units feature longer cables and even faster potential charging speeds, catering to a future where battery architectures move toward 800V systems.

The expansion isn’t slowing down, with several more sites currently under construction or in the planning phase across the country. We are seeing a shift from just covering highways to adding more density in urban areas and popular regional hubs like Pokolbin.

As the federal and state governments continue to incentivise EV uptake, the pressure on charging infrastructure will only increase. Tesla seems well-positioned to stay ahead of that curve, ensuring that the charging experience remains a highlight of ownership rather than a chore.

Why this matters for Australian EV owners

For the average Australian driver, the 150th Supercharger site is a symbol of maturity in the market. It shows that the infrastructure is catching up to the demand and that the private sector is capable of delivering high-quality solutions without constant reliance on public funding.

The fact that this milestone happened in a regional area like the Hunter Valley is also significant. It proves that EVs are not just “city cars” and are perfectly capable of handling the great Australian road trip, provided the chargers are there to support them.

Whether you are a Tesla fan or a driver of another EV brand, the growth of this network is a win for everyone. More stalls mean less waiting, and more locations mean more freedom to explore this beautiful country without burning a drop of petrol.

For more information, head to https://www.tesla.com/en_au/supercharger