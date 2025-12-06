Tesla’s 2025 Holiday Update includes deeper Grok integration, Photobooth, Custom wraps, Supercharger Site Maps and more

Now we are in December, which means Tesla is about to release their annual software update for vehicles known as the ‘2025 Holiday Update’. The official Tesla account has just published the details of what’s included, and this one is a big one, particularly for those customers in the US.

Grok Navigation commands

The first new feature is Grok Navigation commands. While Grok has been available as an internet-connected LLM before, this was effectively a standalone app. Now, in the Holiday update, Grok will become integrated with the car for the first time.

This means users will now be able to add and edit navigation destinations using Grok, a far superior voice assistant than the previous Tesla voice input. This is likely the first step in what will eventually be a full replacement of the Tesla voice in favour of the much more capable Grok model.

Tesla Photobooth

The next new feature is called Tesla Photobooth. This leverages the car’s interior camera and enables you to take photos of yourself and your passengers, then apply filters, stickers, and emojis (think Snapcat). Once you’ve captured and created your photo, it’ll be available to share with others from the Tesla app.

To access this, you’ll visit Toybox and find the new app Photobooth.

Dog Mode Live Activity

Dog Mode is a great feature Tesla has offered for some time, and it’s now getting an update. When Dog Mode is active, you’ll see a Live Activity on your phone – Tesla specifically calls out iPhone here, so Android users may have to wait. This features periodic snapshots of your vehicle’s cabin along with live updates on temperature, battery & climate conditions.

For pet owners, this will help reassure you that your 4 legged friends are safe and happy.

Dashcam Viewer Update

Tesla has offered a built-in Dashcam for a number of years, leveraging the same cameras used to power AutoPilot and FSD to keep your vehicle and belongings safe when the vehicle is stationary, or when you press the horn or manually take a snapshot while driving.

Your dashcam clips will now include additional details such as speed, steering wheel angle & self-driving state.

Santa Mode

Santa Mode hasn’t really changed since its original release, but in 2025 is now adding festive snowmen, trees, a lock chime & snow effects for a 3D visual treat

You can access this by visiting Toybox > Santa.

Light Show Update

Tesla’s Light Show is a fun and creative app, pairs music and lights to create a light show. The good news is, there’s a new Light Show called Jingle Rush to celebrate the Christmas holidays.

You can opt to play it instantly or schedule it up to 10 minutes in advance, either on a single vehicle or synced with friends. You can also control interior lighting, add display colour effects and create longer custom shows.

Custom Wraps and License Plates

For those who wrap their vehicles, you now have a way to digitally reflect your personalised Tesla appearance, with the virtual Tesla on-screen showing window tints, custom wraps & license plates. Use one of many preloaded designs or create and upload your own using a USB flash drive to make your vehicle unique

Access this via Toybox > Paint Shop.

Navigation Improvements

Favourites have had a fairly rudimentary implementation to date, but thankfully, they are getting an update. You will now be able to reorder your navigation favourites and set Home or Work by dropping a pin anywhere on the map. You can also view suggested destinations based on your recent trips and habits while parked.

Like track mode, it’s great to see Tesla exposing more of the data logged to the end-user, and we’ll need to use it before determining how accurate the habit algorithm is. More importantly, it’d be great to see this used to power recommendations.. For example..

“We see you leave for work between 7:45am and 8am every day.. your journey could be 15 minutes faster if you leave 5 minutes earlier”.

Supercharger Site Map

You can now see a 3D view of select Tesla Superchargers by tapping “View Site Map”. When navigating to a pilot location, the site layout and live occupancy (Available / Occupied / Down) will be displayed upon arrival.

The Tesla Charging account on X shared some more details around this, explaining that Supercharger Site Maps are being piloted at 18 sites (in the US). This provides 3D views of Superchargers when navigating to them, or by tapping “View Site Map”. Site Maps display Supercharger layouts, nearby businesses and live availability details.

Pilot Superchargers with Site Maps include: Alameda, CA Austin, TX – Research Boulevard Carlsbad, CA – Paseo Del Norte Cupertino, CA – Stevens Creek Boulevard Daly City, CA – Mission Street Diamond Bar, CA Firebaugh, CA Fremont, CA – Pacific Commons Boulevard Ave Harris Ranch, CA Marin City, CA – Donahue Street Menlo Park, CA Mountain View, CA – Grant Road San Bruno, CA – El Camino Real San Bruno, CA – San Bruno Ave San Carlos, CA Santa Monica, CA Union City, CA Williams, CA – 6th Street

Charge Limit per Location

You can now save a charge limit for your current location while parked & it will be applied automatically next time you charge there

Controls > Charging

Automatic HOV Lanes Routing

We don’t really have HOV lanes in Australia, so this one is another for our international followers. The Navigation will now include an option to use high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) carpool lanes. Your route will automatically select the carpool lane when eligible, based on time, location, passenger count & road restrictions

Access via Controls > Navigation > Use HOV Lanes

Phone Left Behind Chime

Your vehicle will chime a few seconds after the doors close if a phone key is inside the cabin or a phone is left on the wireless charger and no occupants are detected. Phone key detection requires UWB-supported devices.

Given our phones are our lives now, powering payments, keys and more, being without them is not really an option, so great to see this feature.

This is available via Controls > Locks > Phone Left Behind Chime

SpaceX ISS Docking Simulator

This one is certainly a surprise and comes on the back of rumours today that SpaceX may be headed to IPO in 2026.

This new game allows you to become an astronaut and prove your skills by docking with the International Space Station. Control & guide the rocket in this 3D docking simulator game using a set of controls based on actual interfaces used by NASA astronauts.

Access this via Arcade > SpaceX ISS Docking Simulator.

Other improvements

Tesla rounds out the update list with a string of ‘other improvements’, also including at the bottom of the X Article the disclaimer: Feature availability subject to vehicle hardware & region.

Enable or disable wireless phone charging pads in Controls > Charging (S3XY) or Controls > Outlets & Mods (Cybertruck)

Add Spotify tracks to your queue right from the search screen & scroll through large Spotify playlists, albums, podcasts, audiobooks & your library seamlessly, without paging

Take the vibes up another level with rainbow colours during Rave Cave. Accent lights will change along with the beats of your music. App Launcher > Toybox > Light Sync

Lock Sound now includes Light Cycle from Tron Mode. Toybox > Boombox > Lock Sound

Unfortunately, there is no mention of the much-anticipated Banish feature, which would allow you to arrive and get out at your destination, and the car would then go find a park and park itself. The wait continues.