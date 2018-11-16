on November 16, 2018
Tesla has announced their second big battery in Australia, located at Gunnawarra Solar Farm, is now connected to the grid.
As part of the announcement, they provided a pretty sweet time-lapse of the construction process.
The battery in Victoria may be half the size of the now famous big battery in South Australia, but it represents an important investment in electricity storage, as well as continuity of service, with it’s ability to rapidly respond to outages and a drop in the power supply to the grid.
The Gannawarra Solar Farm is a PV power station, 13 kilometres West of Kerang, capable of generating around 116,000 MWh per annum.
The solar farm powers around 25,000 households.
More information at http://edifyenergy.com/projects/gannawarra/
