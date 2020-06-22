Tesla’s ‘Battery Day’ likely to be on September 15th

Elon Musk has just confirmed that the long awaited, high anticipated battery investor day is likely to be held on September 15th.

Battery day is expected to be the location where Tesla unveils its million mile+ battery technology, while also announcing the cost of battery production has reached a key milestone of less than $100 per kWh.

That number is significant as it is a milestone that places battery costs low enough to produce a vehicle that’s price competitive with an ICE vehicle.

Tentative date for Tesla Shareholder Meeting & Battery Day is Sept 15. Will include tour of cell production system. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2020

Easily the biggest complaint I hear from people is that EVs are expensive, so if Tesla has worked out new battery chemistry and manufacturing processes to extend the life and reduce the price, the event will certainly be significant.

The new batteries are expected to have the ability to recharge through many more cycles, potentially making the increased demand of a Vehicle-to-grid option, now viable.

Musk has previously delayed the event, in the hope that Coronavirus restrictions would be lifted, as to support a live event with fans. At the time, it was hard to understand why an in-person event was so necessary.

Today Musk shed some more light on this, explaining that the event will include a tour of cell production. This means the new batteries are either already in production or will be by September in the Freemont factory.

Tesla’s battery day event, along with the shareholder meeting, will be held in Freemont, California.