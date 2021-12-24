Tesla’s big V11 Christmas Update is rolling out worldwide, including new Megaphone feature

Tesla’s big Christmas software update is rolling out worldwide now. What is technically version 2021.44.25.2 and the FSD Beta 10.8 equivalent – 2021.44.25.5, will more commonly be known as Version 11.
During the past week, I’ve covered the upcoming Christmas update from Tesla, as the release notes for FSDbeta 10.7 was leaked early. As it turns out, the release notes for these new builds appear to match what we seen previously.
As users start to receive the update, we are learning about a couple of undocumented features, including a new Tesla Megaphone feature. In the video shared by Ryan Shaw, we see the new feature allows Tesla owners with the pedestrian warning speaker, to speak from inside their cars and have that audio broadcast outside the vehicle.
This feature is available from Toybox > Boombox > Megaphone and before you have plans of driving down the street and causing havoc, it seems your car needs to be in park to use this. Not all cars ship with this external speaker, so this will be available only to those who have the necessary hardware.
At this point it does look like the FSD Beta visualisations are updated and potentially show more in the vertical space, with the image above showing height to the traffic island to the left of the car, which was previously indicated by just markings on the road.
While the two code branches appear to be closer than ever, unfortunately, we are not seeing the production builds get the FSD visualisations.
Monitoring the update on TeslaScope and TeslaFi, it looks like the rollout is predominantly the United States, with a small distribution of users in Canada, the UK, Norway, Sweeden, Germany and Australia.
Given there are just hours remaining until Christmas arrives, Tesla will need to accelerate the rollout dramatically if they are to beat Santa in delivering this free present to owners.