Tesla’s Diner is open, a side mission from the future

Tesla has expanded its portfolio to many disciplines over the years from electric vehicles, to energy, AI, robotics and now a restaurant.

This is an idea that started back in 2018 and is finally now a reality. A food outlet is not exactly an obvious alignment to the Tesla mission, but is a fun addition to the ownership experience. It’s unlikely to be a significant profit center, unless Tesla decides to scale this to many more locations and capture profits from charging and food sales.

The Tesla Diner is a blend of 1950s drive-in nostalgia with cutting-edge tech, including Supercharger stations where owners can recharge their vehicles while enjoying a meal and even enjoy movies on one of two massive screens like a drive-in theatre.

The diner, located at 7001 West Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA, features a sleek, circular design that screams retro-futurism.

A new post today confirms the location has now held a soft launch with Los Angeles First Responders and a couple of special guests like the Tesla Club So-Cal (Southern California).

During the event, guests were treated to classic American food like burgers and shakes, all packaged in Cybertruck-themed boxes for that extra Tesla flair.

The carpark was loaded with Tesla products including the Tesla Vehicles, unreleased Cybercab and Tesla Optimus.

Optimus Robot

One standout aspects of the launch was the appearance of Tesla’s Optimus robot serving popcorn and even chatting with guests. This demo showcased the humanoid’s smooth movements and conversational skills, hinting at future roles in service industries.

This will become normal in a few years https://t.co/IgkK19DRJB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2025

Supercharger Integration

The site features a number of V4 Supercharger stalls, allowing drivers to charge while watching movies on two giant screens, with audio piped directly into Tesla vehicles.

Exclusive Merch Visitors can snag limited-edition items like all-black Tesla Bot action figures and branded drinkware, adding collectible appeal.

Roller-skating food delivery A throw back to a time gone by is food delivery to your table / vehicle by employees on rollerskates. This adds to the retro feel and is a nice touch that adds an element of uniqueness to the experience.

While the soft opening was invite-only, the general public will get their turn from Monday July 21st, something that’ll likely be featured on the upcoming earning’s call.

Tesla Club SoCal showcased the experience and interior of the diner, something we’ve previously only seen through external photos.