Tesla’s FSD Supervised approved in Netherlands, first European approval paves way for wider rollout

Tesla has reached a massive milestone in its quest for global autonomy, with the Netherlands officially becoming the first European nation to approve the use of FSD Supervised.

The announcement, shared via the Tesla Europe account on X, marks the beginning of a new era for electric vehicle owners across the continent who have been waiting years for this technology.

While North American drivers have enjoyed the benefits of supervised autonomy for some time, strict regulatory hurdles in Europe have kept the feature restricted to basic lane-keeping and cruise control.

The role of the RDW in European approval

The breakthrough comes courtesy of the RDW, which is the Netherlands Vehicle Authority responsible for the registration of vehicles and the supervision of technical safety. The RDW is not just a local Dutch authority, as they often act as a lead agency for vehicle type-approvals that can be applied across the broader European Union.

Before granting this approval, the RDW conducted extensive testing on Tesla’s software to ensure it met the rigorous safety standards required for European roads. The authority has expressed confidence in the system, noting that their evaluation focused heavily on how the vehicle interacts with complex European infrastructure and vulnerable road users.

De toekomst van mobiliteit is aangebroken



FSD Supervised has been approved in the Netherlands 🇳🇱 & will begin rolling out in the country shortly!



Trained on billions of kilometers of real-world driving data, it can drive you almost anywhere under your supervision – from… pic.twitter.com/M5Vv02YHUE — Tesla Europe, Middle East & Africa (@teslaeurope) April 10, 2026

Safety performance and RDW findings

During the testing phase, the RDW made several important statements regarding the safety profile of FSD Supervised compared to human driving data.

The agency found that the system’s ability to monitor 360 degrees around the vehicle provided a level of situational awareness that often exceeds human capability.

They highlighted that the Supervised element remains critical, ensuring that a human driver is always present to take over should the system encounter an edge case it cannot resolve.

Under the heading ‘Contribution to Safety’, the RDW said the following:

Safety is paramount for the RDW. This Tesla driver assistance system supports the driver more than other systems because it takes over multiple driving tasks when activated.



The proper use of driver assistance systems makes a positive contribution to road safety because the driver is supported in their driving tasks; it complements the driver.



Due to the continuous, strict monitoring of the driver in the vehicle, the system is safer than other driver assistance systems.



We have thoroughly investigated and verified this system for more than a year and a half.

The broader European rollout

The approval in the Netherlands is the first domino to fall in what is expected to be a rapid succession of approvals across the European Union.

Because the RDW is a key player in the European Type Approval system, their safety findings carry significant weight with regulators in Germany, France, and Norway.

Tesla has been hiring local test drivers across these countries for the better part of a year to validate the software against local conditions.

The trajectory now points toward a wider European release before the end of the year, provided the V14 deployment in the Netherlands remains incident-free.

Why the Netherlands was chosen first

The Netherlands is an ideal playground for Tesla’s first European FSD foray because of its high EV adoption rate and high-quality road data.

Dutch roads are famously well-maintained but also incredibly complex, featuring a mix of trams, heavy bicycle traffic, and narrow canal-side streets.

By proving the software can handle Amsterdam or Utrecht, Tesla is effectively demonstrating that FSD can handle almost any urban environment in the world.

The RDW’s willingness to engage with Tesla on a technical level has also been a major factor in making the Netherlands the gateway for European autonomy.

Changes to how you pay for FSD

Tesla has offered Full Self-Driving capability as an outright purchase, however, in markets where FSD Supervised is active, Tesla has FSD monthly subsptions and the option to buy the software outright will be discontinued entirely.

Impact on the Australian market

Australia often follows the regulatory lead of European markets when it comes to vehicle safety standards and autonomous technology.

When it comes to FSD Supervised, Australia actually enabled it first, back in September 2025, however this was on the V13 build and hasn’t yet made it’s way to V14. If V14 proves successful in the complex, bicycle-heavy streets of the Netherlands, it bodes very well for the software’s performance on Australian suburban streets.

The hardware divide: HW4 vs HW3

While the move to V14.3 is a massive win for those with Hardware 4 (AI4) vehicles, owners of Hardware 3 (AI3) cars are finding themselves in a bit of a waiting game. Because V14 features a significantly larger parameter count, it requires more processing power than the older HW3 chip was originally designed to handle comfortably.

Tesla is reportedly working on a V14 Lite build specifically optimized for HW3, ensuring that older vehicles aren’t left behind as the software evolves.

However, with Elon Musk already discussing the architecture for V15, some owners are concerned about the longevity of the older hardware in an AI-first world.

Final thoughts on the future of driving

This is a massive day for Tesla and a significant moment for the future of transport in Europe. It was great to listen to the first hand reactions on xSpaces as the news broke this morning, clearly there’s many in the Tesla community that are excited and have waited years for this announcement.

For more information, head to https://www.tesla.com/en_au/inventory