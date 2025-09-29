Tesla’s FSD (Supervised) just drove 1 Million Kilometres on Australian Roads

Tesla’s FSD has clocked up a major milestone in Australia, reaching 1 million kilometers driven on FSD (Supervised). Having waited for almost 5 years since the first build of (previously named FSD Beta), Australian Tesla owners are clearly enjoying the innovative technology.

The first build of is version V13.2.9 and on August 29th, I had the chance to experience the software myself for the first time as one of a limited few in the early access program. Three weeks later, on September 18th, Tesla opened it up to the general public.

If you had a recent Tesla Model 3 or Model Y with the necessary HW4 computer and cameras, and importantly, had paid for the FSD software upgrade, you got the software update and could use FSD (Supervised). It’s not clear how many people in Australia meet these criteria, but clearly the number isn’t small.

We are now just 1.5 weeks on from that date and Tesla has announced that more than 1,000,000 kms have been driven on Australian roads using FSD (Supervised).

Some back of the napkin maths suggests there could be around 3,000 Tesla’s who have contributed to the tally. An avarage passenger vehicle travels 319.5km per week, meaning you’d need 3,130 of them to result in the 1 million kms being achieved in 1.5 weeks.

Naturally there are some enthusiasts that drive more and I’m sure many Tesla owners found reasons to go for drives with FSD they otherwise may not have, so it makes sense to round down to around 3,000 vehicles.

Tesla should be very happy with that figure, particularly given we’re still waiting for the option to get FSD via a monthly subscription. This means those 3,000 vehicles have all paid up to $10,100 to purchase the FSD capability, equating to a winfall of around $30 Million dollars for Tesla.

It’s important to recognise this is a high-margin software upgrade, on top of the profit of the original vehicle sale. Tesla will likely see many more customers opt for FSD once a subscription offer arrives. Tesla has announced the Australian price will be A$149 per month, making it far more appealing than a large single outlay.

Tesla will continue to iterate the software and as recently as today, Elon Musk shared insights into the upcoming V14 of FSD, suggesting multi-story carpark support will be included.

This is good news, given I had mixed results when tested this exact challenge for the softawre just a month ago. Australians are still on the first build of FSD, so we don’t yet know if we’ll be syncronised with the US release schedule, or if there’s delays required to accommodate our RHD differences.

This milsetone is a massive vote of confidence from the local community. The announcement that Tesla Australia owners have clocked up more than 1 million kilometres with Full Self-Driving (Supervised) engaged without any major accidents, is an incredible milestone.

Australia made world news by becoming the first right-hand-drive market in the world to receive FSD (Supervised), a testament to the company’s confidence in Australia being early adopters and that’s certainly being proved out by the usage of FSD.

A continental challenge conquered

One of the most mind-blowing achievements in these early weeks was a world-first continental circumnavigation completed by Tesla enthusiast and long-distance EV specialist, Harald Murphy (@harald_murphy). In a stunning display of the system’s capability, Murphy travelled an incredible 13,577 kilometres around Australia in a new Model Y.

What’s truly remarkable is that he claims FSD (Supervised) was engaged for over 99.9% of the 11-day journey. This epic trip, which included navigating everything from bustling city traffic to the long, open roads of the Nullarbor, showcases just how capable the system is across the diverse and often challenging Australian environment.

Speaking about the journey, Murphy highlighted the minimal need for intervention.

“The only time I didn’t use FSD was when starting to overtake trucks with zero visibility (for about 3 seconds) and when manually driving for the last couple of dozen metres to a charger. I would be shocked if the total distance not driven on FSD was more than 10km (>99.9% FSD).” Harald Murphy, Tesla Enthusiast

This feat not only demonstrates the system’s robustness but also points to a future where long-distance driving becomes significantly less fatiguing for the driver.

In less than 2 weeks, owners have travelled 1 million kilometres on FSD Supervised in AU & NZ



That's roughly 67 laps around Australia or 625 trips from Auckland to Invercargill — Tesla Australia & New Zealand (@TeslaAUNZ) September 29, 2025

Price and availability

FSD (Supervised) is available for all new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, and as an over-the-air update for existing eligible vehicles equipped with Hardware 4 (HW4).

For those looking to add the feature, it can be purchased outright for A$10,100.

Tesla said FSD (Supervised) will be available as a Subscription was ‘coming soon’. With many people keen to leverage this purchase option, I asked again and was told:

Subscription isn’t far away now

This will be priced at A$149 per month, offering a more flexible way for owners to experience the full suite of features without the long-term commitment. The only downside is that you would be exposed to future price rises, compared to those who purchase outright.

The equation also depends on how long you plan to keep your vehicle, if it’s 5+ years, then a purchase may work out better economically. Tesla have offered FSD transfers to new vehicles, but that may end as soon as tomorrow.

