Tesla’s FSD (Supervised) Test Drives to feature at Melbourne’s Everything Electric event this November

The Everything Electric EV show will make its debut in Melbourne this month and feature something very special. The leading home energy and electric vehicle show will deliver the largest electric vehicle test drive experience the state has ever seen.

Potential EV owners can get behind the wheel of a large range of electric models in an effort to answer any questions they have, helping validate the car works for them.

What’s really unique about this EV show, is that Tesla will publicly showcase its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) technology in right-hand drive vehicles, giving attendees an exclusive opportunity to experience autonomous driving first-hand.

“Until now, our Full Self-Driving (Supervised) test drives have only been available at Tesla dealerships, but at Everything Electric Melbourne, a dedicated fleet will give thousands of attendees the chance to experience this groundbreaking technology firsthand.



“Our presence at the Sydney Show earlier this year unveiled the new Model Y, and in Melbourne we’ll take it further – demonstrating our safety-focused capabilities with FSD (Supervised) and revealing some exciting surprises.” Thom Drew, Country Director, Tesla Australia and New Zealand Pacific Operations.

Running from November 14 to 16 at Melbourne Showgrounds, the three-day event will give visitors the chance to get behind the wheel of dozens of electric vehicles from the world’s biggest EV manufacturers all in one place, on one weekend.

Alongside Tesla, visitors can get behind the wheel of electric vehicles of all shapes, sizes and price points including Geely, Leapmotor, Polestar, Renault, Volkswagen, Xpeng, and Zeekr, as well as electric motorcycles and commercial vehicles.

Test drives will be given on a first-come, first-served basis and will need to be booked directly with the manufacturers at the event. Information on required documents is available here.

“Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (supervised) demonstration is a world first in right-hand drive vehicles and an incredible moment for Melbourne.



It shows how far the EV movement has come, and it’s exactly the kind of milestone Everything Electric was built to deliver as we bring together the largest collection of EVs and clean energy innovations under one roof,” he said. Carlo Zoccali, Chief Commercial Officer of Everything Electric.

Beyond the cars: Home energy, expert talks, and more

Beyond EV test drives and exhibits, Everything Electric will showcase the latest innovations in home energy, solar, battery systems, and Vehicle-to-Grid technology.

Victorians can meet one-on-one with energy specialists in the Home Energy Zone and attend a three-day theatre programme featuring more than 140 speakers across 45 live sessions, covering everything from EV myths and charging solutions to sustainability and smart energy systems.

The hottest brand and products showcasing the latest Home Energy & Electric Transport related technologies

LIVE Theaters: with 25+ sessions delivered by your favourite Fully Charged presenters and expert panellists

EVs of all shapes and sizes

The latest and greatest electric transport including cars, e-motorbikes, e-bikes, e-boats, e-scooters, e-skateboards and e-boats

EV Test Drives & Rides – test drive the latest EVs in the market

Home Energy Advice Team – expert advice helping you to have a cleaner, greener and cheaper home

Two Wheel Test Track – try out the latest micro mobility products on our test track

Thousands of visitors from across Australia and beyond!

Family entertainment, and much, more!

The Everything Electric event will take place from Friday November 14th through to Sunday November 16th at the Melbourne Showgrounds. You can see the full programme for the three-day event here.



For tickets and more information, head to https://au.everythingelectric.show/vic