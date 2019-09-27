Tesla’s Smart Summon is a US-only feature (for now)

Overnight Tesla starting rolling out Version 10.0 of their in-vehicle software, using their powerful over-the-air technology. Those who purchased FSD now find themselves in the early access program which means they’ll be seeing the software update first.
The software will continue to roll out across the globe, but it is important to stop for a second and discuss just how many of the features will make it to Australia.
What we can confirm is that Tesla Theatre will be available in Australia and New Zealand an include Netflix and YouTube (no Hulu).
Tesla Referral Link
If you do buy a @Tesla Model S, 3, X or Y, please use our referral link to get 1,500km (1,000 miles) of free Supercharging – https://ts.la/jason45054
Currently Smart Summon is rolling out just to the U.S. market. While that makes us super jealous in Australia, it is understandable as Tesla pushes up against our slow-moving legal system.
Tesla has provided a statement on the future of Smart Summon globally, saying ‘We are working to bring it to other markets soon.‘
What soon means exactly is only a guess. It’s easy to see this falling into 2020, however, their website order page for the Model 3 does currently list Summon under the list of features arriving later this year. It’s really cool technology that shows just how far ahead of the rest of the industry that Tesla are, as no other automaker are even talking about features like Smart Summon.
What is great news is the change for Model 3 SR+ customers. At the end of the Australian blog post for V10.0, Tesla list this gem.
Streaming Media & Browser Support Coming to all Model 3 Vehicles
To take advantage of the advanced media features in Software Version 10.0, we are also enabling browser access on all Model 3 Standard Range Plus and Standard Range vehicles. The update will also enable streaming media access to Spotify, TuneIn, and Slacker while connected to WiFi for these cars.
In terms of what we’re missing out on (at least initially), let’s take a look at what Smart Summon can do for you.
While Smart Summon enables your car to come and pick you up, navigating the complex environments of parking lots, it’s perhaps the drop off that’s a little more exciting. Imagine driving up to a shopping center, getting out, then pressing a button on your phone to command your car to go park itself. That feels pretty futuristic to me.
In this implementation, you have to maintain a line of sight to the vehicle and press and hold the button in the app to enable your car to move without anyone inside. Release the button, the car stops, a person walks in the way, the car stops, another car cuts you off, the car stops.
The currently enabled features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous. The activation and use of these features are dependent on achieving reliability far in excess of human drivers as demonstrated by billions of miles of experience, as well as regulatory approval, which may take longer in some jurisdictions. As these self-driving features evolve, your car will be continuously upgraded through over-the-air software updates.
Smart Summon works from the Tesla app and uses your phone’s GPS to provide a destination for your car. You must be within approximately 200 feet of your car. That’s actually a very healthy range, far more than the limitation of the initial Summon release that required you to be within a couple of meters to move the car forward and reverse.
Like Summon, Smart Summon is only intended for use in private parking lots and driveways.
Of course, there’s loads of other features in V10.0 listed below.
- Cuphead – Tesla Edition
- Caraoke
- Driving Visualization
- Automatic Lane Change
- Feeling Lucky? Hungry?
- Maps Improvements
- Mobile App
- Dashcam Improvements
- Sentry Mode Improvements
- Joe Mode
- Software Update Improvements
- Bluetooth Media Improvements
- Application Launcher
- Driver Profile
Check out a few screenshots from the V10.0 update.
Tesla says to receive this update as quickly as possible, make sure your car is connected to Wi-Fi. You’ll automatically receive Version 10.0 when it’s ready for your car based on your location and vehicle configuration — there is no need to request the update.