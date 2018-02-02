The amazing GT3s will race Bathurst 12 hour this weekend

Last year the Bathurst 12 hour provided some of the best motorsport racing Australia has ever seen. This year, the Bathurst 12 hour is back, bigger than ever before and the race between drivers and teams racing GT3 spec McLaren, Mercedes, Lamborghini, Bentley, Porsche, Audi, BMW and more, will race one of the world’s best tracks, Mount Panorama. Strangely this year there’s no Ferrari’s on the grid.

If you’re a motorsport fan, then you should tune into the live stream, or to 7Mate who will broadcast the Top Ten Shootout tomorrow, followed by the big race on Sunday. The broadcast starts at 5.30am to 6pm Sunday.

Along with an impressive list of cars will be some very familiar driver names, with half the Supercars field finding their way to the mountain. Names like Shane Van Gisbergen, Craig Lowndes, Jamie Whincup, Lee Holdsworth, Dean Fiore, Warren Luff, Time Slade, David Reynolds, David Russell, Steven Owen, Dean Canto, Will Davidson to name a few.

If today’s action-packed practice is anything to go by, then teams are fighting hard to be the king of the mountain this weekend and that’s what we love.

Some of the best cars on the planet, with the best drivers shooting around Bathurst at ridiculous speeds for an endurance race, is certainly going to be well worth your time and if you’re attending, the price of admission.

Make sure you follow along on Twitter using the hashtag #B12hr