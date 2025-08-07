The Battlefield 6 Open Beta is out, let’s go play.. or not.

Battlefield 6 represents the latest installment in Electronic Arts’ renowned first-person shooter series, developed by DICE and Ripple Effect Studios.

It emphasizes a return to the franchise’s core principles of large-scale, all-out warfare in a modern-day setting, featuring dynamic environments such as urban battlegrounds and expansive landscapes that support vehicular and infantry combat.

I’ve fired up steam, installed Battlefield 6, ready to experience the game.. let’s go!

The first check of ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio is good, with the load screens filling the 49″ display.

Let’s get in there.

Not so fast.

The game launched first to early access users on August 7th, which is followed by a number of Open Beta weekends for all to experience the game and help decide if you’ll invest $109 to buy it when it officially launches on October 11th.

Early Access: Aug 7 – Aug 8

Weekend 1: Aug 9 – Aug 10

Weekend 2: Aug 14 – Aug 17

The first Early Access weekend starts now.. Or not.

There are already 212,600+ users waiting for the game to launch, which has overwhelmed the servers.

Demand this strong is really encouraging for the game and the developers, but come on, move the AWS slider all the way to the right.