The Best Black Friday Tech Deals in Australia (2025 Edition)

Black Friday is officially here. I’ve scoured the deals from JB Hi-Fi, Amazon, Big W, The Good Guys, and direct manufacturer sites to find the actual deals worth your money today.

Here is the definitive list of the best tech offers in Australia right now.

TOP 5 “HERO” DEALS

If you only buy one thing today, make it one of these.

Nintendo Switch 2 Console: $646 at Big W (First major discount since June release).

at Big W (First major discount since June release). Bambu Lab P1S Combo (with AMS): $899 (was $1,459). The best 3D printer deal of the year, period.

(was $1,459). The best 3D printer deal of the year, period. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (256GB): $1,686 (was $2,149). Save ~$460 outright.

(was $2,149). Save ~$460 outright. DJI Neo Drone: $249 (was $299). The perfect entry-level drone is now even cheaper.

(was $299). The perfect entry-level drone is now even cheaper. MacBook Air 13″ (M4 Chip): $1,697 at The Good Guys (Save $200+ on the latest model).

GAMING

Nintendo Switch 2: Down to $646 at Big W and Amazon.

Down to at Big W and Amazon. PlayStation 5 Pro Console: $979 (was $1,199).

(was $1,199). PS5 Disc Console (Slim): $629 (was $799).

(was $799). DualSense Edge Controller: $279 (Save $50).

SMARTPHONES

iPhone 17: Vodafone is offering $504 off over 36 months on plans with double data (120GB for $39/mo).

Vodafone is offering over 36 months on plans with double data (120GB for $39/mo). iPhone 16e: Down to $499 on eligible plans at Optus (Half Price).

Down to on eligible plans at Optus (Half Price). Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: $1,686 outright at major retailers.

outright at major retailers. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Optus has “Epic Value” plan discounts reducing the handset to $999 over 24/36 months.

DRONES & CREATOR TOOLS

DJI Mini 4K Drone: $424 (was $499) at JB Hi-Fi.

(was $499) at JB Hi-Fi. DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo: $1,559 (was $1,839).

(was $1,839). Bambu Lab A1 Mini: $299 (was $489). Incredible entry price for 3D printing.

(was $489). Incredible entry price for 3D printing. Insta360 X4: Look for bundles around $750 at various camera retailers.

LAPTOPS & TABLETS

MacBook Air M4 (13-inch): $1,697 (The Good Guys).

(The Good Guys). Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: $1,050 OFF at JB Hi-Fi (Now ~$1,049).

at JB Hi-Fi (Now ~$1,049). MSI Katana 15 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050): $1,097 at Officeworks.

at Officeworks. iPad Air 11″ (M3): $999 (Bundle deals available at The Good Guys).

SMART HOME & AUDIO

Roborock Qrevo Edge: $1,499 (was $2,799). Massive saving on a flagship robot vacuum.

(was $2,799). Massive saving on a flagship robot vacuum. Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni: Down to $999 at JB Hi-Fi.

Down to at JB Hi-Fi. Philips Hue Play Bar (Double Pack): $149 (was $239).

(was $239). Nanoleaf Shapes/Lines: Up to 30% off starter kits at JB Hi-Fi and Nanoleaf online.

Up to starter kits at JB Hi-Fi and Nanoleaf online. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: $339 (was $449).

(was $449). Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $495 (Standard widely available price drop).

TVS & Monitors

Samsung 65″ S95D OLED: $2,888 (Save ~$1,500+).

(Save ~$1,500+). LG 65″ C5 OLED Evo: $2,788 (New 2025 Model discounted).

(New 2025 Model discounted). TCL 75″ C855 Mini-LED: Incredible value at $1,995 .

Incredible value at . Samsung Odyssey G5 (32″ QHD Curved): Was $409 → Now $249 ($160 off) at Samsung AU. 165Hz FreeSync.

Was $409 → Now $249 ($160 off) at Samsung AU. 165Hz FreeSync. Alienware 34″ QD-OLED Ultrawide Monitor: Was $1,299 → Now $999 ($300 off) at Dell AU. Curved 3440×1440, 175Hz

The “Stocking Stuffer” List: Best Tech Deals Under $100 (Australia)

Need a Secret Santa gift or a cheap tech upgrade? I’ve filtered out the junk to find the best high-value tech under $100 available right now.

THE “NO-BRAINER” BUYS (Under $50)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $44 at Big W / Amazon. Why: This is the deal of the day. It turns any older TV into a smart 4K TV. Usually $79+.

at Big W / Amazon. Why: This is the deal of the day. It turns any older TV into a smart 4K TV. Usually $79+. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2: $29 at Officeworks / JB Hi-Fi. Why: Essential for anyone traveling this summer. Tracks luggage/keys perfectly.

at Officeworks / JB Hi-Fi. Why: Essential for anyone traveling this summer. Tracks luggage/keys perfectly. Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse: $47 at Amazon / EB Games. Why: The gold standard for budget wireless gaming mice. Insane battery life.

at Amazon / EB Games. Why: The gold standard for budget wireless gaming mice. Insane battery life. JBL Go 4 Portable Speaker: $49 at Big W / JB Hi-Fi. Why: Tiny, waterproof, and surprisingly loud. Great for the shower or pool.

at Big W / JB Hi-Fi. Why: Tiny, waterproof, and surprisingly loud. Great for the shower or pool. LIFX Smart Bulbs: From $7.50 (White A60) at LIFX.com.au. Why: Direct-from-manufacturer clearance. The cheapest way to start a smart home.

AUDIO & GAMING (Under $100)

PS5 DualSense Controller: $85 at Big W / Amazon. Why: Rarely drops below $100. A great time to grab a second player controller.

at Big W / Amazon. Why: Rarely drops below $100. A great time to grab a second player controller. JBL Flip 5 Speaker: $79 at Big W. Why: A serious step up from the “Go” series. Fills a room with sound.

at Big W. Why: A serious step up from the “Go” series. Fills a room with sound. Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: $66 at JB Hi-Fi. Why: 50-hour battery life and genuine Sony sound quality for peanut money.

at JB Hi-Fi. Why: 50-hour battery life and genuine Sony sound quality for peanut money. Soundcore Liberty 4 NC Earbuds: $99 at Amazon. Why: The best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy for under $100.

ESSENTIALS & ACCESSORIES

Apple AirTag (1 Pack): $45 – $49 at Officeworks/Amazon.

at Officeworks/Amazon. Anker 10,000mAh Power Bank: $39 at Big W (Laser brand) or check Amazon for Anker deals around $50 .

at Big W (Laser brand) or check Amazon for Anker deals around . Toshiba 1TB Portable Hard Drive: $85 at Officeworks. Why: Cheap, reliable backup storage for photos/docs.

at Officeworks. Why: Cheap, reliable backup storage for photos/docs. Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip (2M): $65 at JB Hi-Fi.

Note: Prices are accurate as of Friday morning, Nov 28. Stock for high-demand items like the Switch 2 and Bambu Lab printers may sell out fast.