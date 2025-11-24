The essential tech checklist for an Australian summer emergency

As the calendar ticks over to summer, the conversation in Australia shifts from the footy finals to something far more serious: the threat of natural disaster. Bushfires, floods, and severe storms aren’t an if but a when for many communities across the country.

In the digital age, our dependence on technology means we have more ways than ever to stay informed, but we also face new vulnerabilities when the power goes out. We’ve seen the devastating impact of the Black Summer and recent floods where power grids failed and mobile networks dropped out.

Being prepared means having a comprehensive plan that combines traditional resilience with modern technology. The absolute core of your preparation, beyond clearing the gutters, is ensuring you have power and mobility when the grid goes down.

The Power of the Emergency Broadcaster

For generations of Australians, the only reliable constant in a disaster has been the local ABC radio station. This fact hasn’t changed, and in many ways, it has become even more critical in an era of digital overload and intermittent service. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) holds the official role as the Emergency Broadcaster, a responsibility it takes incredibly seriously.

The ABC is often the last voice standing when all other communication channels are down, using its radio, television, and online services to deliver timely and accurate information. Their teams are trained to operate under extreme duress, rapidly switching Local Radio into a 24/7 emergency mode when required.

It’s worth noting the ABC also works to ensure communities can still hear their updates even when local infrastructure is destroyed. The corporation has portable ‘flyaway’ FM transmitter units and satellite receivers that can be rapidly deployed to the scene of a disaster.

Digital Lifelines: Apps and Online Warnings

While the ABC radio is the rock, the official government warning systems have fully embraced the digital world. Australia operates the Australian Warning System (AWS), which uses three consistent, colour-coded warning levels you need to memorise:

Advice (Yellow): Stay informed. Watch and Act (Orange): Prepare to move. Emergency Warning (Red): Act immediately.

On the app front, the Hazards Near Me app (and similar state-based services) is essential. These leverage your smartphone’s GPS and push notifications to alert you to dangers in your immediate vicinity. However, they rely on a functioning mobile network.

The New Emergency Tech Stack

For the techAU reader, preparedness isn’t just about what to do, but what gear to have. The standard “torch and batteries” advice is outdated. Here is how modern tech can keep you safe and connected.

1. Energy Independence: Portable Power Stations

The era of the simple USB power bank is evolving. While a 20,000mAh pocket brick is great for keeping a phone alive for a day, prolonged outages require serious juice.

Enter the Portable Power Station (from brands like EcoFlow, Bluetti, or Anker). These LiFePO4 battery units offer AC outlets, DC ports, and high-speed USB-C charging. A mid-sized unit (500Wh – 1kWh) can keep your phones, laptops, and rechargeable lights running for days. More importantly, they can power essential medical devices (like CPAP machines) or keep a portable fridge running to preserve food and medication.

Pair this with a Portable Solar Panel. A foldable 100W or 200W panel can recharge your power station during the day, giving you indefinite energy independence even if the grid is down for weeks.

2. The EV Advantage: Vehicle-to-Load (V2L)

If you own a modern electric vehicle (such as a Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, or BYD Atto 3), you are driving a massive battery on wheels. Many new EVs feature Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, allowing you to plug a standard 240V appliance directly into the car.

In a blackout, an EV can power your fridge, lights, and communication devices for days with barely a dent in the car’s range. If you have an EV, ensure you have your V2L adapter in the glovebox—it transforms your car into a silent, emission-free backup generator.

3. Agile Mobility: E-Bikes and E-Scooters

When disaster strikes, traffic congestion often follows. Evacuation routes can become gridlocked car parks. This is where E-Bikes and E-Scooters become tactical assets.

Having a charged e-bike allows for rapid movement if you need to check on relatives, gather supplies, or evacuate via paths inaccessible to cars. Cargo e-bikes specifically can carry significant loads (water, pets, gear) without the physical exhaustion that comes with traditional cycling in high heat. Just ensure they are fully charged when the fire danger rating spikes.

4. Next-Gen Connectivity

Starlink: For those in rural areas, a Starlink setup (especially the new “Mini” dishes) can provide high-speed internet when NBN and 4G towers fail, provided you have a power source (see above).

For those in rural areas, a Starlink setup (especially the new “Mini” dishes) can provide high-speed internet when NBN and 4G towers fail, provided you have a power source (see above). Satellite Messengers: Devices like the Garmin inReach or the ZOLEO Satellite Communicator allow you to send SMS and GPS coordinates via the Iridium network. This is a vital lifeline when cellular networks are dead.

Devices like the Garmin inReach or the ZOLEO Satellite Communicator allow you to send SMS and GPS coordinates via the Iridium network. This is a vital lifeline when cellular networks are dead. The AM/FM Radio: Despite all the new tech, a battery-powered or hand-crank AM/FM radio remains non-negotiable. Ensure it is tuned to your local ABC frequency.

The Most Important App: Your Plan

All the best tech, V2L adapters, and government warnings won’t help you if you haven’t prepared a plan. The ABC advises that ‘Knowing your ABCs’ means having an Action plan, Being safe, and Connecting with them.

Your emergency kit, or ‘Go Bag,’ should be packed and ready. Alongside your food and first aid, pack your charging cables, your backup power banks, and a physical printout of important contacts and insurance policies (tech fails, paper doesn’t).

Resilience is a team effort. The ABC, the state emergency services, and the technology available today all work together to empower you. Don’t wait for the heatwave or the cyclone warning—get your gear charged, your plan written, and get ready now.

For more information, head to ABC Emergency.