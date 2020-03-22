The great Australian Road Trip is dead. Thanks Coronavirus.

Coronavirus has officially killed road trips. A short time ago, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced new measures to help fight the global pandemic that is coronavirus.

One of the strategies that has been announced, is to ban all non-essential across all of Australia. This means those who want to take a weekend away with their family, a quick trip to catch up with some mates is now banned.

Road trips are a great Aussie tradition and our country offers some amazingly beautiful landscapes, so naturally we want to travel to see every corner of it. Unfortunately that ends today.

In an effort to limit the spread of the transmission between people, travel between states is basically off the table. Unless travel is essential, that is going to work, or going to the supermarket or doctor, it’s basically not on.

It’s an incredibly crazy time in Australia’s history and the world’s and we need to get used to this being life for a while, at least 6 months, but probably a lot longer.

The problem of course with a road trip is that you don’t just go for a drive and return home, you stop, grab some food at a cafe, stay at a hotel overnight and those interactions with other humans is incredibly risky right now.

For those who love their cars and love a weekend drive, it’s a hard pill to swallow, but one that we have to take to shorten the coronavirus impact as much as possible.

Perhaps now is a great time to fire up your best road trip playlist on Spotify and remember the good old days.